Mumbai News: GT Hospital Introduces New System To Stop Casualty Ward Delays Caused By Doctor Disputes

Mumbai, Nov 22: To ensure that no patient is denied timely treatment due to internal disputes among doctors, Mumbai’s Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital has introduced a key reform in its emergency department. Under the new system, intern doctors on duty will immediately assess, admit, and begin treatment for patients, even if resident doctors are engaged in disagreements over which department should take charge.

New System Eliminates Complaints of Delayed Admissions

The measure has already shown results, with complaints of delays in admission and treatment in the casualty ward now almost entirely eliminated.

Inter-Department Disputes Previously Caused Delays, Even Deaths

In many government hospitals, disagreements frequently arise between resident doctors of different departments over patient admission responsibility. Such disputes have often led to treatment delays — and in some cases, deaths. To address this persistent issue, GT Hospital has now deployed intern doctors in the emergency unit, working alongside resident doctors from all departments.

Intern Doctors to Admit Patients During Department Disputes

Under the revised protocol, if resident doctors are involved in a dispute over a patient’s admission, the intern doctor will take immediate charge, ensuring the patient is admitted and treatment begins without waiting for the conflict to be resolved.

Incidents in Civic Hospitals Prompted the Reform

The move follows several recent incidents in civic hospitals. At Sion Hospital last month, treatment for a senior citizen was delayed due to a dispute between resident doctors, resulting in the patient’s death. In another case, a young man had to return home untreated because two departments could not decide who should admit him.

Former Dean Implements Policy to Prevent Recurrence

Determined to prevent such incidents at the newly established government medical college and GT Hospital, former dean Dr. Jitendra Sankpal implemented the reform. Casualty medical officers have also been directed to prepare case papers immediately upon a patient’s arrival so that treatment can begin without delay.

GT Hospital Expands Emergency Facilities

As part of the expansion of emergency services following the medical college’s inauguration, the hospital has also set up a six-bed emergency ward adjacent to the casualty department. Staffed round-the-clock, the unit will manage all critically ill patients brought into the casualty. The department currently receives an average of 30–40 patients daily.

Aim to Ensure Uninterrupted and Efficient Emergency Care

With these measures, GT Hospital aims to ensure that no patient suffers due to internal conflicts among medical staff and that emergency care remains uninterrupted and efficient.

