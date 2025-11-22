Mumbai Crime: Blinkit Delivery Agent Booked For Sending Obscene WhatsApp Messages To Byculla Woman; Threats Alleged

Byculla police book Blinkit delivery agent for obscene messages and threats to a woman customer | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Mumbai, Nov 22: The Byculla police have registered a case against a Blinkit delivery agent for allegedly sending obscene WhatsApp messages to a 39-year-old woman and attempting to make inappropriate advances. The accused has also been booked for issuing threats when confronted.

Woman Had Ordered Groceries; Delivery Agent Took Her Number for Refund

According to the FIR, the complainant a school supervisor residing in Byculla (East) had ordered groceries from the Blinkit online shopping platform on September 23. When the delivery agent arrived with the order, she pointed out that a few items were missing. The delivery boy assured her that he would arrange a refund and took her mobile number for the same.

Accused Sent Messages Asking the Woman to Come to the Window

The next day, the accused called her to confirm whether she had received the refund. After she thanked him, the call ended. Later, however, the delivery agent allegedly began sending WhatsApp messages expressing inappropriate interest in her, saying: “Madam, I like you. I want to see you. Please come to your window so I can see you once and leave.”

The complainant did not respond to these messages and informed her husband about the incident. The couple decided to file a police complaint if such messages continued.

More Obscene Messages Sent Despite Warnings

On September 28, the accused allegedly sent more obscene messages. When the woman asked him to stop, he continued messaging her. She warned that she would approach the police, to which he reportedly replied that she should block his number as he was leaving for his hometown.

Accused Resumes Messaging and Issues Threats on November 19

After a few weeks of silence, on November 19 at around 7:45 pm, the accused again sent obscene messages and allegedly threatened her when she asked him to stop.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Crime News: Retired Railway Loco Pilot Killed After Argument In Ghatkopar

Byculla Police Register FIR Under BNS, Probe Underway

Following this, the woman approached the Byculla police station and lodged a complaint against two unknown mobile number holders involved in the harassment. Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and initiated further investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/