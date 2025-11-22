 Kalyan Suicide Case: Major Update In Arnav Khaire Suicide, Police Register FIR For Abetment To Suicide
Kalyan Suicide Case: Major Update In Arnav Khaire Suicide, Police Register FIR For Abetment To Suicide

Arnav was assaulted by unidentified passengers inside a local train for allegedly not being able to speak Marathi, after which he went into severe mental stress and emotional breakdown and later died by suicide at his residence.

Danish Azmi
Updated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Arnav Khaire | File Photo

Kalyan: A major update has surfaced in the heartbreaking Arnav Khaire suicide case. The Kolsewadi Police have officially registered a case of abetment to suicide against the unknown individuals who assaulted Arnav inside a local train. The FIR clearly states that the attack played a crucial role in pushing Arnav towards suicide.

Arnav was assaulted by unidentified passengers inside a local train for allegedly not being able to speak Marathi, after which he went into severe mental stress and emotional breakdown and later died by suicide at his residence.

According to the investigation, Arnav was travelling in a suburban local train when he suddenly became the target of verbal abuse and physical assault by a group of unknown men. The attackers allegedly mocked him for not speaking Marathi fluently, and the dispute escalated into violence.

The humiliation and trauma deeply impacted Arnav. Family sources and preliminary police findings indicate that Arnav was mentally disturbed and emotionally shattered after the train assault. Unable to bear the stress he tragically ended his life at home.

The case has created massive shock across the city with students youth groups and social organizations demanding strict action against those responsible.

Police Investigation Intensifies

To ensure a thorough investigation the Kolsewadi Police have formed two special teams. The probe is being carried out with the assistance of the Railway Police, and the following measures are underway

Collection of CCTV footage from railway stations and inside trains

Verification of technical evidence

Identification of co-passengers present during the assault

Recording witness statements

Tracking possible suspects using mobile tower locations

Police have assured that the case is being handled with top priority, and those responsible will be arrested soon.

Authorities have also appealed to the public that anyone who witnessed the assault or has relevant details should come forward immediately.

