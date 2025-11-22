Thane: Midnight Firing Sparks Panic In Ulhasnagar; 2 Rounds Fired In Alleged Attempt To Murder

Midnight Firing Sparks Panic In Ulhasnagar | FPJ

Ulhasnagar, November 22: A terrifying incident of gunfire late Friday night has once again raised serious questions over law and order in Ulhasnagar. In a suspected attempt to murder driven by an old rivalry, a youth allegedly opened fire twice with a pistol in the Imli Pada locality of Camp No. 3, narrowly missing the target.

The incident took place around late night near Gogaji Temple, where Sachin alias Bauji Karotia was standing with his friends. According to eyewitness accounts four youths suddenly ran toward the group and surrounded them. Among them was the prime accused Mohan alias Mohit Hinduja, who is believed to have arrived with the clear intention of settling an old score.

Hinduja allegedly pulled out a pistol tucked in his waistband and fired two rounds directly at Karotia. Fortunately, both bullets missed the target, preventing a tragedy. The sudden sound of gunshots created chaos, and panic spread across the neighbourhood as locals rushed indoors in fear.

Complaint Filed Case Registered

Following the incident Sachin Karotia lodged a complaint at the Central Police Station. Based on the report police have registered a case against Mohit Hinduja (prime accused)

Three unidentified accomplicesThe charges include Attempt to murder Illegal possession of a firearm Criminal intimidation Other serious BNS and Arms Act provisions

Accused Absconding Police Launches Intensive Hunt

Soon after the attack, all four accused fled the spot. Police have now launched an intensive manhunt and search operations to track them down. Raids are being conducted at multiple locations linked to the suspects.

A senior police official stated that strict action will follow and confirmed that efforts are underway to curb the increasing circulation of illegal weapons in the city.

Rising Fear Among Residents

This shocking incident has triggered fresh fear in Ulhasnagar, where residents say gang rivalry and personal enmity have frequently escalated into violence in recent months. With bullets fired in a residential street, security concerns have deepened once again.