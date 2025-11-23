 Mumbai Civic News: BMC Forms New Structural Engineering Panel To Prevent Bridge Project Delays And Improve Design Quality
Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 12:08 AM IST
BMC appoints new structural engineering panel to boost bridge project quality and cut delays | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 22: Following past delays in bridge projects caused by coordination gaps and design shortcomings, the BMC has resolved to appoint a new panel of structural and engineering consultants. This panel will play an important role in ensuring the use of updated technology, improved design methodologies, and proper supervision.

Major Infrastructure Projects Affected by Delays

The civic body has embarked on several major infrastructure projects across Mumbai. However, delays in approvals from multiple agencies, design-related challenges, and escalating project costs have often slowed progress.

To maintain technical excellence while controlling costs, this newly constituted panel will oversee all critical aspects of project implementation from initial surveys and utility mapping to traffic assessments, geotechnical studies, and on-site technical guidance.

Panel to Coordinate With Railways, MMRDA, MSRDC

The expert panel, serving a tenure of up to five years, will act as a single point of contact to coordinate with agencies like the Railways, MMRDA, and MSRDC, ensuring uniform technical standards across projects and expediting approvals from critical authorities.

A senior civic official said, "It will provide real-time guidance during construction, address utility and structural challenges, certify structural stability, and help control project costs, ensuring design recommendations do not raise expenses by more than 15%, with penalties for non-compliance."

Data-Driven Planning and Faster Execution Expected

He further added that, "By simplifying interdepartmental coordination and enabling data-driven planning, the panel will help to reduce delays, maintain technical quality, and support efficient execution of current and future large-scale bridge projects."

