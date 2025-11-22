Palghar News: 11-Year-Old Student Survives Leopard Attack In Vikramgad; School Bag Turns Lifesaver, Locals Demand Immediate Action | VIDEO

An 11-year-old student survives a leopard attack in Vikramgad; forest officials urged to act | File Photo

Palghar, Nov 22: A shocking incident has come to light where an 11-year-old student, studying at Utavali Adarsh Vidyalaya in Vikramgad taluka, was subjected to a fierce leopard attack. The student's immediate bravery averted a major tragedy, and his courage is being lauded in the area.

Leopard Pounces on Boy While He Walks Home Through Forest Path

The victim student, Mayank Vishnu Kuvra (age 11, studying in 5th standard), was returning to Mala Padavipara in the evening after school finished. As his home is 4 km away from the school, he was walking along the forest path as usual when a leopard suddenly pounced on him.

School Bag Saves Child’s Life; Boy Suffers Injuries on Hands

During the attack, the leopard's claws struck Mayank's school bag directly, narrowly saving his life. However, the claws inflicted deep wounds on Mayank's hands.

Despite the sudden attack, Mayank resisted by shouting loudly, while a friend who was with him started throwing stones. Nearby citizens rushed to the spot upon hearing the commotion, and the leopard fled into the forest.

Locals Demand Action from Forest Department

The incident has caused a stir in the area, and local residents are demanding immediate action from the forest department to capture the leopard.

