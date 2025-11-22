 Palghar News: 11-Year-Old Student Survives Leopard Attack In Vikramgad; School Bag Turns Lifesaver, Locals Demand Immediate Action | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar News: 11-Year-Old Student Survives Leopard Attack In Vikramgad; School Bag Turns Lifesaver, Locals Demand Immediate Action | VIDEO

Palghar News: 11-Year-Old Student Survives Leopard Attack In Vikramgad; School Bag Turns Lifesaver, Locals Demand Immediate Action | VIDEO

A shocking incident has come to light where an 11-year-old student, studying at Utavali Adarsh Vidyalaya in Vikramgad taluka, was subjected to a fierce leopard attack. The student's immediate bravery averted a major tragedy, and his courage is being lauded in the area.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
An 11-year-old student survives a leopard attack in Vikramgad; forest officials urged to act | File Photo

Palghar, Nov 22: A shocking incident has come to light where an 11-year-old student, studying at Utavali Adarsh Vidyalaya in Vikramgad taluka, was subjected to a fierce leopard attack. The student's immediate bravery averted a major tragedy, and his courage is being lauded in the area.

Leopard Pounces on Boy While He Walks Home Through Forest Path

The victim student, Mayank Vishnu Kuvra (age 11, studying in 5th standard), was returning to Mala Padavipara in the evening after school finished. As his home is 4 km away from the school, he was walking along the forest path as usual when a leopard suddenly pounced on him.

School Bag Saves Child’s Life; Boy Suffers Injuries on Hands

FPJ Shorts
Punjab: 50 kg Heroin Seized; Pak-Linked Smuggling Module Busted
Punjab: 50 kg Heroin Seized; Pak-Linked Smuggling Module Busted
Mumbai News: 3-Day Gurmat Samagam Begins In Sion To Mark 350th Shahidi Shatabdi Of Guru Tegh Bahadur
Mumbai News: 3-Day Gurmat Samagam Begins In Sion To Mark 350th Shahidi Shatabdi Of Guru Tegh Bahadur
Punjab Vigilance Bureau Nabs Batala SDM Taking ₹50,000 Bribe, Recovers ₹13.5 Lakh
Punjab Vigilance Bureau Nabs Batala SDM Taking ₹50,000 Bribe, Recovers ₹13.5 Lakh
Karnataka Political Crisis: Non-Committal Kharge Defers Siddu–DK Power Decision Until Rahul Gandhi’s Return
Karnataka Political Crisis: Non-Committal Kharge Defers Siddu–DK Power Decision Until Rahul Gandhi’s Return

During the attack, the leopard's claws struck Mayank's school bag directly, narrowly saving his life. However, the claws inflicted deep wounds on Mayank's hands.

Despite the sudden attack, Mayank resisted by shouting loudly, while a friend who was with him started throwing stones. Nearby citizens rushed to the spot upon hearing the commotion, and the leopard fled into the forest.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Terrifying! Leopard Carries Away Pet Dog From Police Station In Uttarakhand's Nainital; Chilling...
article-image

Locals Demand Action from Forest Department

The incident has caused a stir in the area, and local residents are demanding immediate action from the forest department to capture the leopard.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 3-Day Gurmat Samagam Begins In Sion To Mark 350th Shahidi Shatabdi Of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Mumbai News: 3-Day Gurmat Samagam Begins In Sion To Mark 350th Shahidi Shatabdi Of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Mumbai Civic News: BMC Forms New Structural Engineering Panel To Prevent Bridge Project Delays And...

Mumbai Civic News: BMC Forms New Structural Engineering Panel To Prevent Bridge Project Delays And...

Thane: Midnight Firing Sparks Panic In Ulhasnagar; 2 Rounds Fired In Alleged Attempt To Murder

Thane: Midnight Firing Sparks Panic In Ulhasnagar; 2 Rounds Fired In Alleged Attempt To Murder

Kalyan Suicide Case: Major Update In Arnav Khaire Suicide, Police Register FIR For Abetment To...

Kalyan Suicide Case: Major Update In Arnav Khaire Suicide, Police Register FIR For Abetment To...

Palghar News: 11-Year-Old Student Survives Leopard Attack In Vikramgad; School Bag Turns Lifesaver,...

Palghar News: 11-Year-Old Student Survives Leopard Attack In Vikramgad; School Bag Turns Lifesaver,...