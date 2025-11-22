 Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Others Injured In Chemical Explosion At MIDC Andheri’s Bhangar Wadi; Police Register ADR
Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Others Injured In Chemical Explosion At MIDC Andheri’s Bhangar Wadi; Police Register ADR

One person died and two others were seriously injured after a chemical explosion occurred in a ground-plus-one structure in the Bhangar Wadi area of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Andheri East, on Saturday evening.

Shefali Parab-Pandit Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Chemical explosion at MIDC Andheri leaves one dead and two injured; probe underway | FPJ - Representational Image

The injured are undergoing treatment at Holy Spirit Hospital, and their condition is currently stable, an official said. An accidental death report has been registered in the matter.

Locals Rush After Hearing Loud Explosion

Several scrap collectors reside in the Bhangar Wadi area of MIDC. Locals reported hearing an explosion in one of the structures, and upon rushing to the site, they found one female and two males seriously injured.

According to sources, while cleaning scrap items, a ready-made sodium solution mixed with water is being used. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the explosion occurred when a man accidentally poured an excessive amount of the chemical, triggering the blast.

Victims Rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital; One Declared Dead

The three injured were rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri East, where 21-year-old Ahmad Hussain was declared brought dead by doctors. The other two injured—17-year-old Saba Husain and 28-year-old Naushad Ansari—sustained injuries and are receiving treatment.

Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade carried out a search operation at the site, and a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also kept on alert to monitor the situation.

