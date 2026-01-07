 Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Bandra East High-Rise, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
A fire broke out on the 11th floor of a 12-floor building in Bandra East Sunday night, reportedly due to a short circuit, police said. The blaze was extinguished within 30 minutes with Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, Adani Electricity and ward staff deployed. No injuries were reported. Bollywood actress Daisy Shah urged public safety amid election campaigns.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 02:01 AM IST
Mumbai: A fire broke out on the floor Bandra East high-rise on Sunday night, which the local residents claim to have started due to fire crackers busted during BMC elections political campaign rally. However, the police and the BMC disaster management refused that the fire broke out due to fire crackers. The police said the preliminary cause of the fire as short circuit, while BMC disaster management said the Mumbai Fire Brigade is investigating the cause of fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the blaze was extinguished after within 30 minutes of fire fighting.

"The fire incident was reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade at 8.54 pm from 13, Prajakta, Provided Fund Road, Kher Nagar, Bandra East. The fire was confined on the 11th floor of the 12 floored building. The fire brigade, police, Adani Electricity staff and ward office staff were deployed on the spot. The fire was extinguished at 9.07 pm."

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Daisy Shah took social media claiming that the fire erupted due to fire crackers by political party campaigning, highlighting that people and political karyakartas should be careful and public safety should be outmost.

