Terrifying! Leopard Carries Away Pet Dog From Police Station In Uttarakhand's Nainital; Chilling CCTV Video Surfaces

Leopard Carries Away Pet Dog From Police Station In Uttarakhand's Nainital | X

Nainital, November 20: A terrifying incident was caught on camera from inside the police station in Uttarakhand's Nainital in which a leopard is seen carrying away a pet dog. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed inside the police station and the video of the terrifying incident is being widely shared on social media. The incident highlights the rising cases of wild animals entering residential areas.

There are reports that the incident occurred in Betalghat located in Nainital District on November 17 in the middle of the night. The CCTV footage shows that the leopard quietly enters the police station late at night and walks straight though the open gate of the Betalghat Police Station.

Brave Dog Fights Back

As soon as the dog spotted the leopard, it bravely tried to attack it. However, the big cat quickly overpowered the dog easily. The leopard grabbed the dog by its neck and ran away with it into the dark.

Dog Saved Itself

The CCTV footage clearly shows the dog showing remarkable courage to fight the leopard instead of running away from it. The condition of the dog is not known yet, however, it is being claimed that the brave animal was able to break free from the jaws of the wild predator. The dog allegedly fought back and managed to save itself from the leopard.

The incident has highlighted the poor safety standards in the region. Even the police station is not safe from a leopard attack. The locals are allegedly terrified after the video went viral on social media. They are worried about how dangerous the situation might be for ordinary homes in the region.

In another incident, a dog was carried away by a leopard. The leopard was waiting outside the house and snatched the pet dog the moment it got a chance.