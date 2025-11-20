Dog Tears Apart Car While Looking For Hidden Rat Inside It In Goa; Viral Video Leaves Internet Stunned | X @arojinle1

In a surprising display of sharp instincts and incredible smelling ability, a dog was caught on camera tearing apart a parked car in search of something hidden inside. The now-viral video shows the determined canine first destroying the vehicle’s headlight with its mouth, breaking it within seconds.

The dog continued digging aggressively into the car’s interior, pulling apart parts of the vehicle as curious onlookers recorded the unusual sight. Moments later, the reason behind the dog’s behaviour became clear when it spotted something moving inside the car and dug even deeper. In a dramatic climax, the dog emerged with a live rat clenched in its jaw.

According to viral posts circulating online, the incident is said to have taken place in Goa, though no official confirmation has been made. The video was shared by @InGoa24x7 on the social media platform X and has received almost half a million views.

The clip highlights the dog’s impressive scent-tracking abilities, as it seemed to detect the rat’s presence long before it became visible. The video has left social media users stunned, amused, and deeply impressed by the dog’s dedication, even if it came at the expense of someone’s car parts.

One user wrote, "I don't even know whether to fault the dog or praise it. Even though it caused a little damage to the car, it got rid of a rat that could cause damage to the wiring and other components of the car."

While another commented, "Understand dogs bite power and smell sense. But always be ready for car body shop work. One benefit, rat is eliminated."

