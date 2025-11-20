 Video: Rat Appears Suddenly On Moving Car's Bonnet In NYC, Startled Commuters React Hilariously
A pair of friends driving through Queens, New York, were left screaming in shock after an unexpected 'passenger' joined their ride, a rat that suddenly crawled out from under the car’s hood while the vehicle was moving. Completely startled & unprepared for the surprise appearance, the two can be heard freaking out while trying to figure out what to do next without stopping in traffic.

Rutunjay Dole
Updated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
The moment, captured on video by the passenger, shows the rodent crawling up onto the windshield and the bonnet as the women head toward LaGuardia Airport. Completely startled & unprepared for the surprise appearance, the two can be heard freaking out while trying to figure out what to do next without stopping in traffic.

WATCH VIDEO:

The rat eventually tries to cling to the moving car as the women react in disbelief, with their hilarious commentary making the clip even more viral-worthy. A woman can be seen shouting and crying out for help while trying to figure out a solution to get rid of the rodent. One of the two passengers can be heard saying, "I wish I could just grab it and throw it. When you slow down, it's gonna get down. That's disgusting."

Why Do Rats Hide Inside a Car's Hood?

Rats hide in cars because they are attracted to the warmth, shelter, and food sources, and because modern vehicles have many nooks and crannies that are perfect for nesting. The engine compartment retains heat from the engine, providing a warm refuge, especially in cold weather.

