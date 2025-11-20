Notice Period Employee Claims 'Manager Asked Him To Complete Her Son's Homework' During Working Hours, Netizens React, 'Leave & Run' | Reddit @lifelong_learnerr

A bizarre workplace incident has sparked debate online after a Reddit user alleged that his manager asked him to complete her son’s school assignment during office hours, all while he was serving his notice period.

According to the viral post, the employee was in the middle of routine tasks and handing over responsibilities to a colleague as he was on his notice period. During which his manager called him up into her cabin. She then reportedly asked for a 'personal favour,' stating that her son, a Class 12 student preparing for IIT entrance, needed help finishing school diagrams.

TAKE A LOOK:

"So it’s just another day at work. I am at my desk doing my tasks. My manager calls me in and asks for a personal favour, stating my son has some school work (12th std. studying to get into IIT). The work was to do diagrams," the user wrote.

The user added that the manager even called him back to check whether he was doing the diagrams 'correctly, leaving him stunned at the audacity of the request. The incident made him question the boundaries between personal tasks and professional expectations in corporate culture, especially when tied to power dynamics during the exit process.

The post has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many calling it an abuse of authority and urging the employee to 'run' without looking back.

Read Also TCS Layoff Horror In Mumbai: Employee Reportedly Forced To Resign Amid Approved Medical Leave

Netizens Reaction:

One user wrote, "This is peak unprofessional behaviour. Asking your colleagues to do the work, which they clearly aren't supposed to do, is just lazy and unprofessional behaviour. Leave. Run. Do whatever you can to get away from that place."

While one user commented, "Wow, this has become a norm for upper management to call in personal favours by pivoting their position, and if you refuse, then they create problems for you and spread bad rumours."