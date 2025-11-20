'Farhan In Kalyan Fast': Mumbai Local Passengers Spot R. Madhavan's Lookalike Travelling Inside Crowded Train | Instagram @saji.photography

In a hilarious reel making rounds on the Internet, commuters spotted a lookalike of popular actor R. Madhavan, travelling inside Mumbai's local train. The overlaying text on the video reads, "Aaj Farhan mila Kalyan fast me," with a sticker of his popular dialogue from 3 Idiots, "Abba Nahi Manenge." The video has since gone immensely viral on social media, with netizens pouring hilarious reactions on it.

R. Madhavan is known for his iconic character from 3 Idiots, Farhan Qureshi, a 'wanna be' wildlife photographer, who studies at an engineering college due to parental pressure. While his scene from the movie, where he confronts his father about his dreams, has become one of the most popular and iconic scenes in Bollywood, netizens are relating it to the scenario in the viral reel.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, a man can be seen busy with his cellphone while standing inside a crowded local train. His look, particularly his facial features and his beard, resonates with the actor's recent bearded looks.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "ABBA mane nai varna wildlife photographer hota." While one user jokingly wrote, "R Madhavan when eats daily vadapav." Another user wrote, "2 paise kum kama Raha hai par khush hai voh," referring to one of the dialogues from 3 Idiots.

Comments | Instagram @saji.photography

Comments | Instagram @saji.photography

Even the OTT platform, Prime Video, took cognizance of the reel and wrote, "abba maan gaye?" Another user wrote, "Farhaan, when abba sachmein nahi maane, and he took up that corporate job."

Tilak Varma's Lookalike Goes Viral After Being Spotted With A Mysterious Girl

Tilak Varma is buzzing on the Internet, neither for his on-field appearance nor for his off-field one, but for a picture that is going viral on the Internet of a young-looking guy sharing similar facial features as the cricketer posing closely with a girl. Fans and netizens cannot spot any difference between Tilak Varma and what they are calling his 'lookalike.'