 Will Machines Take Over Barber's Job? Viral Video Shows Man Getting Haircut From Automatic Device
In a new viral video, a man gets a haircut from a machine. The video features a robot-equipped device with smart sensors, robotic arms, and a 3D scanning system that responds to the man's instructions.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Man Getting Haircut From Automatic Device | Instagram/ theaxedrop and axedropai

Getting a haircut is a personal experience for everyone. In today's digital age, we live in a world where machines are increasingly taking on various tasks and completing them with impressive effectiveness and efficiency. But would you believe it if someone claimed that machines can now give you the exact haircut you want in just a few minutes? You might find this hard to believe. A recent viral video showcases a man receiving a haircut from an automated device. Simply say what you want, and it begins trimming your hair with precision. Let's explore this further.

A viral video of an automatic hair-cutting machine

In a new viral video, a man gets a haircut from a machine. The video features a robot-equipped device with smart sensors, robotic arms, and a 3D scanning system that responds to the man's instructions. The man places his head inside the device, which analyses the shape of his head, measures his hair length, and begins trimming within seconds. This process has left viewers wondering how a machine can style and cut hair with just a few simple commands.

Many people appreciate the idea of automated machines providing haircuts, while others find it potentially dangerous. Concerns arise about what could happen if someone gets their head caught in the device or if the machine malfunctions. There is a lot of speculation that can come to mind about the safety of such machines. However, it's important to note that this clip is not real; it is AI-generated.

Auto street barber clip

The post was shared on Instagram by theaxedrop, a page that is known for AI-generated content. The video showed automated machines installed on the streets of Oslo, Norway. In the clip, a man with long hair inputs the instructions for a "taper fade" cut. theaxedrop captioned, "🎯 Would you try an automatic street barber machine for a quick haircut?"

Will machines take over barbers' jobs?

Experts in the industry and barbers believe that the profession is mostly secure from complete automation because an excellent haircut involves more than just accuracy; it demands an artistic perspective, an understanding of a client's distinct facial shape, hair texture, and individual style, as well as the ingenuity to implement spontaneous modifications.

