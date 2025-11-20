 'Paisa Vasool': Foreign Tourists Dance Their Hearts Out On 'Chunari Chunari' At Rajasthan Petrol Pump; Video Goes Viral
A delightful moment from Rajasthan has taken over the internet after a group of foreign tourists were seen dancing to the iconic Bollywood track “Chunari Chunari.” The clip, shared by Instagram creator, shows the group of tourists taking a casual break at a local petrol pump where the vibe suddenly changed when the party banger started playing.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
'Paisa Vasool': Foreign Tourists Dance Their Hearts Out On 'Chunari Chunari' At Rajasthan Petrol Pumpl; Video Goes Viral | Instagram @explore_with_bali

According to the video, the fun began when the driver of a nearby tractor turned up the volume on Chunari Chunari. The catchy desi beats instantly caught the attention of the travellers, who needed no invitation to join in. What followed was a lively, impromptu dance session right at the petrol pump.

The tourists matched the rhythm with surprising ease, dancing their hearts out as amused onlookers recorded the scene on their phones. The video is now going viral on social media. It was shared by Instagram vlogger @explore_with_bali. The caption of the video reads, "Rajasthan bike trip."

People at the pump were seen smiling, cheering, and even singing along, turning an ordinary petrol pump into a dramatic and fun-filled Bollywood moment. Social media users are calling the video 'wholesome,' 'paisa vasool,' in the comments section.

