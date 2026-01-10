Indian Couple's 'Strawberry Pachadi' Recipe Sends Internet In Frenzy: Netizens Ask, 'Is It Safe To Eat?'

Social media users are divided after a video featuring strawberry pachadi, a sweet-and-spicy spin on the traditional South Indian accompaniment, went viral. Pachadi, typically made with ingredients like mango, pineapple, or tomato, is known for balancing tangy, sweet, and spicy flavours. Adding strawberries to the mix, however, caught many viewers off guard.

The viral reel was shared on Instagram by user Maheshwari, who admitted she was hesitant to post it at first. In her caption, she wrote that the dish tasted so good she couldn’t resist sharing it with others. The recipe, she clarified, was originally created by Chaitanya Garikaparti, whom she credited in the post.

How the fusion pachadi is made

The video walks viewers through a simple, step-by-step process. It opens with fresh strawberries being chopped along with garlic and green chillies. Oil is heated in a kadai, and a classic tempering is prepared using methi seeds, jeera, garlic, curry leaves, and green chillies.

Once the tempering is aromatic, the strawberries are added and cooked on a medium flame. While Maheshwari openly lists most of the steps, she playfully keeps a few spice details under wraps, adding to the intrigue. The end result appears glossy, vibrant, and surprisingly appetising.

Internet reacts

As expected, the comments section turned into a lively debate. Several users applauded the dish as a true example of fusion cooking. “That’s fusion, real fusion,” one comment read, while another pointed out that fruit-based pachadis are nothing new. “When we already have mango and pineapple pachadi, why not strawberry?” a user wrote.

Others were more sceptical, questioning whether strawberries pair well with strong South Indian spices. “Safe to eat, or just a fancy garnish?” one viewer asked. Interestingly, some users shared similar experiments, with one commenting that they had tried strawberry rasam, which turned out surprisingly delicious.

Why fruit pachadi isn’t as unusual as it sounds

Culinary experts often note that South Indian cuisine has long embraced fruit in savoury preparations. The natural sweetness and acidity of fruits like mango, pineapple, and even grapes are commonly balanced with spice and tempering, making strawberries a logical, though unconventional, addition.