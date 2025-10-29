Tilak Varma's Lookalike Goes Viral After Being Spotted With A Mysterious Girl, Fans Cannot Spot Difference | WATCH | X @nousernameehere

After his heroic inning in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, Indian batter Tilak Varma is in talks again, neither for his on-field appearance nor off-field one, but for a picture that is going viral on the Internet of a young-looking guy sharing similar facial features as the cricketer posing closely with a girl. Fans and netizens cannot spot any difference between Tilak Varma and what they are calling his 'lookalike.'

The post was shared on a X handle, @couldbeusvibes shares ironic couple pictures. It quickly grabbed the attention of the netizens who thought it was an Indian cricketer, Tilak Varma. While the guy in the picture certainly shares similar facial features to the batter, netizens were stunned at how, out of nowhere, this picture popped up of him, without any news reports of his relationship status.

TAKE A LOOK:

"Why does he look like Tilak Varma??" One user asked in the comments. While one wrote, "Sorry Tilak bhai, wasn’t aware of your off-field game — you’re scoring everywhere it seems!" However, the picture went viral further when it was reshared by X users. One user wrote, "Sorry Tilak Verma , was not familiar with your game." His post went more viral than the original one reaching more than a million views.

Sparking several reactions on the viral post, the user later confirmed that the guy in the picture is not Tilak Varma. The user wrote, "I know he's not tilak varma , it was just sarcasm as he was looking like him a lot."

Tilak Varma Reveals Being Diagnosed With Rhabdomyolysis

Team India's T20I star Tilak Varma has opened up on the dark time of being diagnosed with a dangerous condition called Rhabdomyolysis. With the condition affecting muscles on multiple levels and causing muscle strains, he credited Mumbai Indians, Jay Shah, COE and BCCI for taking extremely good care of him. Varma is now part of India's T20I squad on tour of Australia.