 China Man Breaks Cervical Spine While Teaching Daughter How To Dive In A 3.6-foot Pool, Dies 5 Days Later, Chilling Video Goes Viral
A tragic incident from Ningbo, China, has left netizens shocked after a father lost his life while teaching his young daughter how to dive into a swimming pool. The mishap occurred on October 18, when the 37-year-old man attempted to demonstrate a dive in a 1.1-meter-deep pool.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 05:17 PM IST
According to reports, the man was showing his 7-year-old daughter the correct diving posture when he hit his head on the pool floor, causing a severe cervical spine fracture. The impact instantly immobilized him, rendering him unable to move or call for help.

Disturbingly, his body floated on the surface of the pool for approximately 16 minutes before being noticed and pulled out by others present at the scene. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had sustained fatal neck injuries. Despite medical efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries after five days.

Local authorities confirmed the incident, stating that the pool depth was too shallow for any form of diving and urged the public to follow proper safety measures, especially when children are involved.

Netizens are expressing sorrowful reactions on the incident and praying for the daughter who had to witness the tragic event. One user wrote, "ooh that was so tragic for the daughter to see this in front of her."

While one user wrote, "It’s written big there. Sad he did not notice and not able to see the little girl standing there." Another user also commented, "Omg, that looked graphic even with the blur. Pool phobia unlocked now."

