Video: 6 Youths Spotted Riding On One Bike In Delhi, Shows Victory Sign To Onlookers; No Action By Police Yet | X @sarviind

A shocking video showing six youths riding together on a single motorcycle on a busy road in Delhi has gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns over traffic safety and law enforcement. The clip, reportedly recorded by an onlooker, captures a dangerous violation of traffic rules, allegedly involving minors.

In the video, a visibly underage child can be seen seated on the fuel tank of the motorcycle, while a young rider drives the vehicle. Four other youths are crowded on the pillion seat behind him, making the two-wheeler severely overloaded. Adding to the risk, the rider is not wearing a helmet, and none of the passengers appear to be using any safety gear.

WATCH VIDEO:

यह दिल्ली है। यहां कुछ भी हो सकता है। एक बाइक पर 6 बैठना बड़ी उपलब्धि है। इसलिए विक्ट्री साइन दिखाकर, हाथ हिलाकर अभिवादन तो बनता है। बाकी पुलिस जाने। pic.twitter.com/6wtHLjUdHB — Arvind Sharma (@sarviind) December 12, 2025

What has further alarmed viewers is the casual attitude of the youths. At one point, they are seen flashing a victory sign towards people watching them, seemingly unfazed by the potential danger they pose to themselves and other road users. The incident highlights reckless behaviour and blatant disregard for traffic norms, particularly on roads in the national capital where traffic density is already high.

The video has sparked outrage among netizens, many of whom are questioning the lack of immediate action by traffic authorities. Despite the clip being widely shared across platforms, no official response or confirmation has been issued by the Delhi Police or the traffic department so far. The exact location and date of the incident also remain unverified.

Road safety experts warn that such stunts not only endanger the lives of those involved but also increase the risk of accidents for pedestrians and other motorists. Overloading a two-wheeler, allowing minors to ride without protection, and riding without a helmet are serious offences under the Motor Vehicles Act.