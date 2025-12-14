Surrounded By Hundreds Of Onlookers, Massive Black Bear Crashes Annual Christmas Parade In US; Visuals Inside | X @jakecoco

A massive black bear made an unexpected appearance at the 50th Annual Fantasy Lights Christmas Parade in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, startling onlookers and creating a viral moment on social media. The incident occurred on Friday, December 5, just as crowds began dispersing after the popular holiday parade concluded.

According to eyewitness visuals circulating online, the curious black bear wandered into downtown Gatlinburg moments after the festivities wrapped up. Surrounded by hundreds of onlookers, the animal was seen rummaging through a trash can along the parade route, seemingly unfazed by the presence of people or nearby activity. Several spectators captured the rare sight on their phones, with the footage quickly gaining traction across social media platforms.

WATCH VIDEO:

Is it even Christmas in Tennessee if there isn’t a bear in the parade? pic.twitter.com/Y5S39p4yxd — Jake Coco 🙏🏻💙🇺🇸 (@jakecoco) December 7, 2025

Local authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and the situation was closely monitored to ensure public safety. Officials urged people to maintain a safe distance and avoid approaching or provoking the animal. The bear eventually moved away from the crowded area on its own.

This is not the first time black bears have made headlines in Gatlinburg, a town located near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which is home to a large black bear population. Just last month, firefighters were called in to rescue another bear that had climbed onto the roof of a building, an incident that also went viral.

Wildlife experts note that such encounters often occur due to bears being attracted to food waste in urban areas, especially during colder months when natural food sources are scarce. Authorities continue to remind residents and visitors to properly dispose of trash and avoid leaving food unattended.

The incident serves as a reminder of the proximity between wildlife and human settlements in the region, particularly during peak tourist seasons and large public events.