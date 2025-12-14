'I'm A Father & Brother Too': Bengaluru Auto Driver's Handwritten Note Makes Woman Feel Safe During Midnight Ride, Wins Hearts On Social Media | VIDEO

Bengaluru Auto Driver's Handwritten Note Makes Woman Feel Safe During Midnight Ride | X

Bengaluru, December 14: A heart-warming video from Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, showing an auto driver making a woman passenger feel safe during a late-night ride. The incident reportedly took place around 12 am midnight, when the woman was travelling alone in a Rapido auto. The video was shared on social media and the video quickly went viral, with the internet users praising the auto driver.

Auto Driver's Message

The video shows a handwritten note placed inside the auto, clearly visible to passengers. The message on the note read, "I'm a father & brother too. Your safety matters. Sit back comfortably."

The woman shared the video on social media, praising the auto driver and said that she was actually feeling safe after reading the message inside the autorickshaw.

'Feel Safe'

The viral video shows that the woman noticed the note during the ride and was visibly touched by the gesture. She later said, "When I read this, I actually feel safe."

As the video went viral on social media, the internet users praised the auto driver for his kindness and sensitivity. The called the note a simple but powerful reminder empathy and responsibility.

Netizens React

One of the internet users said, "This is the India we need more of." Another user said, "No words were exchanged but the passenger was at ease. A little can do so much if meant well!" One of the users also said, "In a city that’s always rushing, this quiet gesture slowed fear down. Respect doesn’t need rules, it shows up when humanity does."

An internet user also said, "Bare minimum humanity feels extraordinary only because our cities have normalised fear. Salute to the driver, but imagine a world where a handwritten note isn’t needed for a woman to feel safe at midnight."

The video has once again highlighted how everyday acts of care can help build trust and a sense of safety in public transport, particularly during late hours.