'Messi In Traditional Attire': JSW Group Gifts GOAT Footballer His Portrait With Wife Antonela; WATCH | X @FCB_ACEE

Football legend Lionel Messi received a special and culturally rich gesture during his visit to Mumbai as part of his two-day G.O.A.T. India Tour. The Argentine icon, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, was presented with a unique portrait by the JSW Group at Mumbai’s iconic Brabourne Stadium.

The artwork features Messi alongside his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, both depicted in traditional Indian attire. The thoughtful gift symbolised a blend of Indian culture and global sporting excellence, leaving fans delighted as visuals of the moment quickly went viral on social media. JSW Group officials were present at the venue to personally present the portrait to the football superstar.

TAKE A LOOK:

Messi, who arrived in Mumbai amid massive fanfare, is attending multiple events as part of the G.O.A.T. India Tour, which aims to celebrate football and inspire young athletes across the country. His appearance at Brabourne Stadium drew huge crowds, with fans eager to catch a glimpse of the World Cup winner.

JSW Steel, a flagship company of the JSW Group, is also the official Platinum Sponsor of the G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025. The sponsorship underscores the group’s continued commitment to promoting sports and supporting global sporting icons in India.

Videos from the event show Messi graciously accepting the portrait and acknowledging the gesture, further winning the hearts of Indian fans. The image of the footballer in Indian traditional clothing has sparked excitement online, with many calling it a memorable highlight of his India visit.