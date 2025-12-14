GOAT India Tour: Viral Video Claims Translator Called Rahul Gandhi 'PM' During Lionel Messi's Speech In Hyderabad

Image: X

A video from Lionel Messi’s recent appearance in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media after a translation error during the Argentine legend’s address to the crowd at the Uppal Stadium. While translating Messi’s speech from Spanish into English, the translator mistakenly referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the “Prime Minister,” triggering instant reactions online and sparking widespread discussion.

Messi, who was in Hyderabad as part of the G.O.A.T. India Tour, addressed thousands of fans gathered at the stadium, expressing his gratitude for the warm reception and the passion Indian supporters have for football. As Messi spoke in Spanish, the translator relayed his message to the audience, but a brief slip of words led to Rahul Gandhi being mentioned as the Prime Minister of India, an error that did not go unnoticed by viewers watching the event live or later through video clips.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the viral moment, Messi’s visit itself remained the highlight of the evening. The World Cup-winning captain spent around an hour at the Uppal Stadium, delighting fans with his presence. He shared the field with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, played a brief game of football, and took a lap around the ground, waving to supporters who had turned up in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the global icon.

Lionel Messi Mania: Kolkata Fans Unite To Aim Abusive Chants At Real Madrid During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

The arrival of former Barcelona star Lionel Messi in India has triggered an extraordinary outpouring of emotion in Kolkata, a city long known for its deep-rooted love for football. As Messi’s visit marked a historic moment for Indian fans, the streets leading to the Salt Lake Stadium turned into a spectacle of raw passion, nostalgia, and unfiltered fandom.

As thousands of supporters made their way toward the stadium, chants erupted spontaneously, echoing Messi’s legendary rivalry days in Spain. Among the loudest refrains heard were fans chanting “Pu*a Madrid,” a slogan closely associated with Barcelona supporters during the peak of El Clasico rivalry. The chant, steeped in football culture and rivalry rather than hostility, reflected how deeply Messi’s Barcelona legacy continues to live in the hearts of fans, even years after his departure from the club.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Clad in Barcelona and Argentina jerseys, waving flags and banners, fans sang, chanted, and relived memories of Messi’s iconic goals, dazzling dribbles, and unforgettable nights against Real Madrid. For many in Kolkata, Messi is forever the Barcelona No. 10, the player who defined an era and gave fans moments they still celebrate with undiminished fervour.