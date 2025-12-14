IND Vs PAK, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: Ayush Mhatre Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Farhan Yousaf During Toss Time

Image: Sony LIV/X

A moment of visible tension unfolded at the ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai when India captain Ayush Mhatre did not shake hands with Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousaf during the toss, an incident that immediately caught the attention of fans and commentators.

The episode occurred ahead of the high-voltage India versus Pakistan group-stage clash, a fixture that has historically carried significance far beyond cricket. As the two captains approached each other for the toss, Mhatre appeared to avoid the customary handshake with Yousaf, proceeding directly with the match formalities. The brief moment was captured on broadcast cameras and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

While the incident sparked debate, many observers noted that such gestures are no longer unusual. In recent months, similar scenes have been witnessed at the senior international level as well, with several Indian players opting not to engage in handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts during matches at ICC and ACC events. As a result, Mhatre’s action was seen by some as a continuation of a broader pattern rather than an isolated act by a junior cricketer.

Reactions among fans were divided. A section of supporters backed the Indian skipper, viewing the decision as a reflection of prevailing sentiments and the intensity of the rivalry. Others, however, raised concerns about sportsmanship, particularly at the Under-19 level, arguing that junior tournaments should focus on development and mutual respect.