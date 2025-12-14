 ₹12,000 For Seats, ₹300 For Rancid Chowmein At Salt Lake Stadium During Messi's Kolkata Visit; Alleges BJP
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports₹12,000 For Seats, ₹300 For Rancid Chowmein At Salt Lake Stadium During Messi's Kolkata Visit; Alleges BJP

₹12,000 For Seats, ₹300 For Rancid Chowmein At Salt Lake Stadium During Messi's Kolkata Visit; Alleges BJP

Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata was utter chaos in what was a nightmarish fan experience at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Argentine had to cut short his visit to only 22 mins with fans getting no sight of him from the stands. Promoter Satadru Dutta has been jailed, while a new video claims fans were served rancid chowmein at the stadium despite paying as much as ₹12,000 for tickets.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata was utter chaos in what was a nightmarish fan experience at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Argentine had to cut short his visit to only 22 mins with fans getting no sight of him from the stands. Promoter Satadru Dutta has been jailed, while a new video claims fans were served rancid chowmein at the stadium despite paying as much as 12,000 for tickets.

The claims add to the nightmarish atmosphere at the stadium. Fans could barely get a glimpse of Messi, with several politicians, high ranking officials The video was shared by BJP on their social media accounts, slamming the ruling party Trinamool Congress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Messi In Traditional Attire': JSW Group Gifts GOAT Footballer His Portrait With Wife Antonela;...

'Messi In Traditional Attire': JSW Group Gifts GOAT Footballer His Portrait With Wife Antonela;...

VIDEO: Wankhede Goes Berserk With 'Messi Messi' Chants, Mumbai Crowd Awaits Argentina Ace During...

VIDEO: Wankhede Goes Berserk With 'Messi Messi' Chants, Mumbai Crowd Awaits Argentina Ace During...

Dhurandar vs Messi Crossover Goes Viral: Mumbai Fans Recreate Akshaye Khanna’s ‘FA9LA’ Entry...

Dhurandar vs Messi Crossover Goes Viral: Mumbai Fans Recreate Akshaye Khanna’s ‘FA9LA’ Entry...

'GOAT India Tour': Lionel Messi Mania Peaks In Mumbai As Fans Make Aadhaar Card Poster For Argentina...

'GOAT India Tour': Lionel Messi Mania Peaks In Mumbai As Fans Make Aadhaar Card Poster For Argentina...

Messi In Mumbai: DJ Chetas Kicks Off Wankhede Event In Style, Crowd Dances Off Ahead of Lionel Messi...

Messi In Mumbai: DJ Chetas Kicks Off Wankhede Event In Style, Crowd Dances Off Ahead of Lionel Messi...