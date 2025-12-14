₹12,000 For Seats, ₹300 For Rancid Chowmein At Salt Lake Stadium During Messi's Kolkata Visit; Alleges BJP

Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata was utter chaos in what was a nightmarish fan experience at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Argentine had to cut short his visit to only 22 mins with fans getting no sight of him from the stands. Promoter Satadru Dutta has been jailed, while a new video claims fans were served rancid chowmein at the stadium despite paying as much as 12,000 for tickets.

The claims add to the nightmarish atmosphere at the stadium. Fans could barely get a glimpse of Messi, with several politicians, high ranking officials The video was shared by BJP on their social media accounts, slamming the ruling party Trinamool Congress.