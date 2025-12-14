VIDEO: FC Barcelona Mumbai Local Goes Viral, Fans Chant 'Messi' In Train Ahead Of Wankhede Visit

Fans of FC Barcelona gathered together to put on a show ahead of Lionel Messi's visit to the Wankhede Stadium. The fan group FCB Mumbai turned a Mumbai local into a Messi celebration show, with flags and banners tied to the handles and seats. Many were seen chanting Messi with 'kirtan' instruments in videos that have since gone viral.

The World Cup-winning Argentine captain is staying at Taj Colaba for a brief rest before proceeding to the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium), where he will attend a Padel GOAT Club event, followed by a celebrity football match later in the afternoon.

Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, Messi is expected to arrive at the iconic Wankhede Stadium around 5 pm for the main event of the 'GOAT India Tour'.

Mumbai Police have put in place stringent security arrangements, including restrictions on carrying water bottles, metal objects and coins inside the venues, while watchtowers have also been set up to monitor the crowd.