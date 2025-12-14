Messi In Mumbai: DJ Chetas Kicks Off Wankhede Event In Style, Crowd Dances Off Ahead of Lionel Messi Visit; VIDEO

Mumbai is gearing up for Lionel Messi with the Argentine legend visiting the city for the first time ever. Fans have gathered in large numbers in and outside the stadium, chanting and displaying banners in the Barcelona legend's honours. Before the Messi event kicks off at the Wankhede, DJ Chetas got the proceedings underway with a lively set.

The World Cup-winning Argentine captain is stayed at Taj Colaba for a brief rest before proceeding to the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium), where he attended a Padel GOAT Club event.

At Wankhede Stadium, fans will witness Messi in his element. The football icon will conduct an exclusive coaching clinic for 60 children, 30 boys and 30 girls, selected from emerging football talent pools. The stadium event also includes interactive penalty shootouts and a masterclass led by Messi himself, followed by a musical concert celebrating his legacy.

Fans of FC Barcelona gathered together to put on a show ahead of Lionel Messi's visit to the Wankhede Stadium. The fan group FCB Mumbai turned a Mumbai local into a Messi celebration show, with flags and banners tied to the handles and seats. Many were seen chanting Messi with 'kirtan' instruments in videos that have since gone viral.