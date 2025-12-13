Mumbai Traffic Advisory Issued For Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 At Wankhede, Brabourne Stadiums; Check Alternate Routes And Restrictions

Mumbai Traffic Advisory Issued for Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour Events at Wankhede, Brabourne Stadiums |

Mumbai, Dec 13: The Mumbai Traffic Police on December 12 issued an advisory ahead of football star Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 events scheduled to be held at Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, December 14. The advisory has been issued to ensure the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

Restrictions From Noon to 11 PM

According to the advisory, a large number of people and vehicles are expected to be present for the event. To maintain smooth traffic movement, ensure commuter convenience, and prevent public obstruction, traffic restrictions will be in place on Sunday from 12.00 pm to 11.00 pm.

In order to prevent obstruction and inconvenience to the public, Prashant Pardeshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic–South), issued the advisory under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Parking restrictions

1. “C” Road north side from its junction on N.S. Road up to its junction with “E” Road, as and when required.

2. “D” Road from its junction on N.S. Road up to its junction with “E” Road.

3. “E” Road from the junction of “D” Road up to “C” Road junction.

4. “F” Road from the junction of N.S. Road to the junction of “E” Cross Road.

5. “G” Road south side from its junction on N.S. Road up to its junction with “E” Cross Road, as and when required.

6. “E” Cross Road from the junction of “F” Road to the junction of “G” Road.

7. N.S. Road south and north bound from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction.

8. Veer Nariman Road south and north bound from Churchgate Junction to Sundar Mahal Junction.

9. Dinshaw Vachha Road (Hotel Marine Plaza Junction to Western India Automobile Association Chowk).

10. Jamshethji Tata Road (C. D. Deshmukh Chowk to Churchgate Junction, south and north bound).

Temporary suspension of pay and park facility

1. Veer Nariman Road

2. Dinshaw Vachha Road

Traffic diversion

1. “D” Road shall be one-way (from west to east) for vehicular traffic from its junction at N.S. Road (Marine Drive) towards the junction of “E” and “C” Road.

2. “E” Road shall be one-way (south bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the junction of “D” Road towards its junction with “C” Road.

3. Veer Nariman Road (south bound) from Churchgate Junction to “E” Road, which is a restricted access road, will remain open for vehicular traffic.

Road closure

1. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (north bound): Air India Junction to Mafatlal Junction will be closed for all types of vehicles, as per requirement.

Alternative route: Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) – right turn by Maharshi Karve Road – Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) – Marine Lines – Charni Road – Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) – proceed to desired destination.

2. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (south bound): Princess Street Bridge to Air India Junction will be closed for all types of vehicles, as per requirement.

Alternative route: Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) – Maharshi Karve Road – Charni Road – Marine Lines – Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) – Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) – proceed to desired destination.

3. Coastal Road (south bound): Worli, Tardeo to Marine Drive will be closed for all types of vehicles, as per requirement.

Alternative routes:

1. Haji Ali Junction – Peddar Road – Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) – Maharshi Karve Road – Charni Road – Marine Lines – Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) – Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) – proceed to desired destination.

2. From Princess Street Bridge, take a left turn to Shamaldas Gandhi Marg – Vardhaman Chowk and proceed to desired destination.

4. Coastal Road (north bound): Marine Drive to Worli, Tardeo will be closed for all types of vehicles, as per requirement.

Alternative route: Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) – right turn by Maharshi Karve Road – Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) – Marine Lines – Charni Road – Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) – Peddar Road – Haji Ali Junction – proceed to desired destination.

Also Watch:

The following pay and park facilities are available near Churchgate station

1. H. T. Parekh Marg – 60 vehicles

2. Jeevan Bima Marg – 15 vehicles

3. K. Dubhash Marg – 50 vehicles

4. Horniman Circle – 150 vehicles

5. Dorabaji Tata Road – 290 vehicles

6. Vinay K. Shah Marg and Ramnath Goenka Marg – 142 vehicles

7. N.C.P.A. Marg – 103 vehicles

8. Jamnalal Bajaj Marg – 169 vehicles

9. Vidhan Bhavan (MMRDA) – 250 vehicles

10. Vidhan Bhavan Marg – 39 vehicles

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/