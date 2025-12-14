 Messi In Mumbai: Fastest Way To Reach Wankhede Stadium For GOAT India Tour 2025
The fastest way to reach Wankhede Stadium for Messi’s Mumbai event is by local train. Alight at Churchgate Station on the Western line and walk 4–7 minutes to the venue. With heavy crowds and no parking, trains remain the easiest, quickest, and most reliable option for fans attending the GOAT India Tour 2025.

article-image

willMumbai is in full football mode as Lionel Messi arrives in the city for the much-awaited G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025. On Sunday, December 14, the global football icon will take centre stage at the historic Wankhede Stadium, with the event scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm. From die-hard fans to first-time spectators, excitement is running high as the city prepares to witness Messi up close.

article-image

Fastest & easiest way to reach Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Local Train

For those heading to Wankhede, the Mumbai local train remains the quickest and most convenient option. Get down at Churchgate Station on the Western Railway line. From there, Wankhede Stadium is just a 4–7 minute walk. Exit the station towards Veer Nariman Road or Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road and follow the signage leading directly to the stadium. Given traffic restrictions and crowd movement, this is the most time-efficient route.

Other travel options

If trains aren’t an option, BEST buses also serve the area. Bus A-108 runs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and stops close to Wankhede, while route 123 operates between Navy Nagar and Tardeo, passing nearby.

Metro users can get down at Churchgate Metro Station on Mumbai Metro Line 3. From there, a short taxi/cab ride will take you to the stadium.

article-image

Private vehicles are another option, but parking is not available at the stadium. Visitors using cars should expect traffic congestion and may need to park at distant public parking areas.

What to expect at the Messi tour in Mumbai?

At the stadium, fans will witness Messi conducting an exclusive coaching clinic for 60 young footballers, 30 boys and 30 girls, selected from emerging talent pools across India. The evening will also include interactive penalty shootouts, a live football masterclass led by Messi himself, and a musical celebration honouring his legendary career. All tickets for the event have been sold out, with prices ranging from ₹8,850 to ₹25,960.

article-image

After Mumbai, Messi heads to New Delhi on December 15 for the final leg of his India tour. The capital will host a fan festival, a felicitation ceremony, and a special meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a major moment for Indian football.

