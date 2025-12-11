'GOAT India Tour 2025': Once In A Lifetime Chance To Meet & Greet Lionel Messi In Mumbai For ₹10 Lakh; Check Full Details

Image: Lionel Messi/Instagram

Mumbai is gearing up for one of the most exclusive fan experiences the country has ever witnessed, as Lionel Messi arrives for the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. For Indian fans who have admired him from millions of miles away, the Mumbai Meet & Greet offers a dreamlike opportunity to come face-to-face with the greatest footballer of all time.

This premium experience gives attendees the chance to shake hands with Messi, take a professional group photograph in a group of six, and spend one hour in an exclusive lounge filled with curated gourmet food and beverages. The intimacy and access offered are unprecedented, making it an experience designed for fans who want to cherish a lifetime memory with the Argentine superstar.

Adding to the grandeur, every guest receives a complimentary hospitality-category ticket to the Messi G.O.A.T India Tour: Mumbai event, ensuring they enjoy the full spectacle both personally and from premium stadium seating. The meet-and-greet brings fans closer to Messi than ever before, blending luxury hospitality with an unforgettable sporting moment.

According to the District website, the event will take place at the iconic CCI–Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, a venue that has hosted some of the most historic sporting moments in India. Scheduled for Sunday, 14 December at 3:00 PM, the atmosphere is expected to transform into a landmark occasion for Indian football lovers as they welcome the global icon.

Check Prices

Priced at ₹1,000,000, the experience is crafted for fans seeking exclusivity and an unmatched personal connection with Messi. With extremely limited slots, the meet-and-greet ensures an intimate environment rather than a crowded fan event.

Tickets for this extraordinary opportunity are now available exclusively on the District App, and demand is expected to be sky-high as the date approaches. For many, this will be more than just a fan experience, it will be a memory etched forever, a moment shared with the one and only Lionel Messi, the true G.O.A.T of world football.