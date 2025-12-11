 '...You Are Not Always Right': Shahid Afridi Reignites Feud With Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Questions His Coaching Approach
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has once again taken aim at current India head-coach Gautam Gambhir, re-igniting a long-standing feud that dates back to heated on-field clashes.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

In a recent interview, Afridi remarked, “The way Gautam started his stint, it looked like he thought whatever he said was right. But after some time, it was proved that you are not always right.”

This blunt critique comes after a string of tensions between the two, particularly from their days as adversaries on the international circuit. According to Afridi, reflected in his autobiography, he has long considered Gambhir someone with a negative attitude and lacking in positivity.

Afridi’s renewed criticism feels less like a passing comment and more like a deliberate attempt to cast doubt on Gambhir’s leadership and his approach, both on and off the field.

'Gambhir Haye Haye': Guwahati Crowd Boos Gautam Gambhir After Team India's Series Defeat To South Africa; Video

When Indian Cricket Team suffered an agonising 408-run loss to South Africa national cricket team in the second Test at Guwahati, their heaviest ever defeat by runs, the wrath of fans that followed was both swift and brutal. The scene at the Barsapara Stadium turned ugly as distraught supporters directed their anger squarely at head coach Gautam Gambhir. Chants of “Gautam Gambhir haye-haye” rang through the stands, a public display of frustration that was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media.

The series whitewash has not only wounded the team's pride but triggered sharp scrutiny of Gambhir’s leadership. Under him, India have now lost five home Tests to New Zealand and South Africa, and their red-ball structure, once a fortress at home, appears increasingly fragile. Many fans believe Gambhir’s coaching tenure has coincided with poor selection calls, erratic team combinations and an over-reliance on all-rounders at the expense of specialist batsmen, missteps that showed glaringly in Guwahati.

Beyond the field, the fans’ reaction, booing the national team’s coach at home, reflects a growing impatience, a sense that India are failing not just in isolated games but structurally. For a nation accustomed to dominance on home soil, this moment feels like a wake-up call.

Whether Gambhir can steer the team back to respectability, regain confidence from supporters, and mend India’s red-ball reputation remains uncertain. As tensions simmer, one thing is clear: the expectations from Indian cricket and from its leaders are tougher than ever.

