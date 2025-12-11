 BCCI To Revise Women's Domestic Cricket Pay Structure In Apex Council Meet On December 22
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBCCI To Revise Women's Domestic Cricket Pay Structure In Apex Council Meet On December 22

BCCI To Revise Women's Domestic Cricket Pay Structure In Apex Council Meet On December 22

The BCCI will review and likely revise the pay structure for women’s domestic cricket at its Apex Council meeting on December 22. The agenda includes addressing pay disparities, updating central contracts after the women's ODI World Cup win, and reviewing men’s contracts. The meeting will also cover umpire fees and digital property updates under the new BCCI leadership.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
BCCI To Revise Women's Domestic Cricket Pay Structure In Apex Council Meet On December 22 | File Photo

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will take up the revision of the pay structure for women cricketers at its 31st Apex Council meeting on December 22. The meeting will be held online and is slated to begin at 7:00 PM.

Details

Amongst the six agendas listed for the meeting, revision in payments for women cricketers in domestic cricket is listed at number two and holds significant importance, considering disparities are still present.

As per the last revision made in 2021, for a domestic one-day game, senior women’s players are paid Rs 20,000 per match, hiked from the previous amount of Rs 12,500.

FPJ Shorts
SC Asks Justice Dhulia Committee To Recommend 1 Name Each For VC Appointments In Kerala Universities
SC Asks Justice Dhulia Committee To Recommend 1 Name Each For VC Appointments In Kerala Universities
The Devil X (Twitter) Review: 'Proper Commercial Film', 'Disappointed'; Darshan Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
The Devil X (Twitter) Review: 'Proper Commercial Film', 'Disappointed'; Darshan Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release- When & Where To Watch Daniel Craig's Film Online?
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release- When & Where To Watch Daniel Craig's Film Online?
West Bengal Crime News: Kolkata Police Arrest 3 For Assaulting Food Vendors At Gita Recital Event
West Bengal Crime News: Kolkata Police Arrest 3 For Assaulting Food Vendors At Gita Recital Event

For the women’s U23, U19 and U15, players are currently getting Rs 10,000. Reserve players in all women’s tournaments would get 50 percent of the amount.

Read Also
'If He Isn't Scolding...': Team India Star Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On His Special Bond With...
article-image

In between, the senior women’s zonal red-ball tournament also restarted, which means its payscale also needs a proper structure. Sources familiar with the matter told IANS on Thursday that revising women’s domestic payment is a good and much-needed move.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side winning this year’s ODI World Cup also means a revision of the women’s central contracts is also a big likelihood, considering ‘Annual Player Retainership Contracts’ is listed as agenda number five.

As of now, the highest central contract amount for women’s is Rs 50 lakh -- which is half of the amount of the lowest grade in men's cricket (Grade C) -- followed by 30 lakh and 10 lakh in the next two brackets.

Central contracts for the men’s team will also be on the agenda, with particular focus on the grade of batting stalwarts and former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The duo have stepped away from Tests and T20Is, which makes their categorisation a matter of interest ahead of the new cycle.

Read Also
'GOAT India Tour': Kolkata Readies Grand Welcome For Lionel Messi With 70-Foot Statue Unveiling &...
article-image

With Shubman Gill becoming Test skipper and ODI captain, as well as T20I vice-captain, his grade of central contract will be of great interest. The meeting is also expected to finalise revisions to fees of umpires and match referees, as well as seek an update on BCCI’s digital properties.

This is also the first Apex Council meeting since the new office bearers; President Mithun Manhas, Treasurer Raghuram Bhat, along with Vice President Rajeev Shukla, Secretary Devajit Saikia and Joint Secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, were elected on September 28.

Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) President Jaydev Shah was also elected to the Apex Council as a representative of the general body.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad Gears Up For 'GOAT India Tour': Fans Can Book Exclusive Photo Opportunity With Lionel...

Hyderabad Gears Up For 'GOAT India Tour': Fans Can Book Exclusive Photo Opportunity With Lionel...

BCCI To Revise Women's Domestic Cricket Pay Structure In Apex Council Meet On December 22

BCCI To Revise Women's Domestic Cricket Pay Structure In Apex Council Meet On December 22

'If He Isn't Scolding...': Team India Star Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On His Special Bond With...

'If He Isn't Scolding...': Team India Star Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On His Special Bond With...

UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola Loses Cool At Cameraman Following Manchester City's 2–1 Win...

UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola Loses Cool At Cameraman Following Manchester City's 2–1 Win...

'GOAT India Tour': Kolkata Readies Grand Welcome For Lionel Messi With 70-Foot Statue Unveiling &...

'GOAT India Tour': Kolkata Readies Grand Welcome For Lionel Messi With 70-Foot Statue Unveiling &...