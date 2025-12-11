'GOAT India Tour': Kolkata Readies Grand Welcome For Lionel Messi With 70-Foot Statue Unveiling & Star-Studded Events On December 13

Image: Lionel Messi/Instagram

The city of Kolkata is vibrating with excitement as the Argentine football icon, Lionel Messi, prepares to arrive on December 13, 2025, for the Kolkata leg of his much–awaited India tour. Fans, organisers and the city alike are gearing up to welcome the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner in grand style, complete with a slew of events, surprises, and a few touches of local flavour to mark his return after more than a decade.

A Statue Like Never Before

At the heart of the celebrations is a monumental tribute: a 70-foot statue of Messi, reportedly the largest of its kind, erected in his honour. The statue stands adjacent to the clock tower in Sribhumi (Lake Town). The ambitious build, 50-foot in statue height, rising to 70-foot with the plinth included, has drawn attention and awe. Messi himself is slated to inaugurate the statue, though reportedly virtually due to security considerations.

A Full Day of Festivities: Match, Music, Celebrity Glimpses

The December 13 schedule promises a jam-packed day. It begins with a meet-and-greet event and a cultural celebration honouring Messi’s visit, followed by the statue inauguration. Soon after, the legendary footballer is expected to head to the famed Salt Lake Stadium (or possibly Eden Gardens: reports vary) for a star-studded affair.

The centrepiece is the GOAT Cup, a friendly, fun-oriented match where Messi may share the field with Indian sporting and entertainment legends such as Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, and more, alongside celebrity guests.

Beyond the match, the event is expected to be a spectacle of cultural fusion, blending Argentine football legacy with Kolkata’s rich heritage. Organisers have also planned a food and tea festival, offering local Bengali delicacies like hilsa, rasgulla, and traditional sweets, along with a special fusion of Argentine mate and Indian Assam tea for Messi and guests.

A Moment of Global-Meets-Local Fervour

As the countdown begins, Kolkata stands at the cusp of a unique moment, where global football royalty meets the city’s unbridled spirit. The 70-foot statue may become a landmark, but the real legacy could be the joy, the memory, and the unity of fans from different walks of life coming together under one name: Messi.