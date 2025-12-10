'No Games For Australia & Bangladesh': India Face Packed Schedule Ahead Of 2026 T20 World Cup

India Face Packed Schedule Ahead Of 2026 T20 World Cup | ANI

New Delhi: The 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7 next year. The prestigious tournament will run until March 8.

India and Sri Lanka will co-host the 20-team tournament across 29 days and eight venues (five in India and three in Sri Lanka).

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy) round out the complete list of host venues.

With the T20 World Cup approaching, all participating nations have finalised their preparations.

According to ESPNcricinfo, India, who are the defending champions, have the heaviest workload ahead of the T20 World Cup. The hosts will play a five-match T20I series against South Africa in December. They will play as many matches against New Zealand in January 2026.

Australia, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Ireland will not play any T20I games ahead of the marquee tournament. England, the West Indies and Pakistan will play a three-match T20I series, respectively.

The Three Lions will play an away T20I series against Sri Lanka in January-February 2026. West Indies will host South Africa in January-February 2026. Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series away in January 2026.

After facing India in a five-match T20I series, South Africa will host West Indies for a three-game series in January-February next year. Sri Lanka will host England and Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January-February.

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma, who captained Team India to glory at the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, has been named the tournament ambassador for the 2026 edition.

He announced his retirement from the shortest format following India's triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup, which broke the 11-year drought of ICC trophies for the senior Men's side.