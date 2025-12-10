IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Weather And Pitch Report: Rain Forecast, Temperature Update And New Chandigarh Pitch Analysis | Representational Image | FPJ

Chandigarh, December 10: The India Vs South Africa T20I series moves to a new setting as both teams prepare to play the second match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday (November 11).

While the venue is familiar to Indian Premier League (IPL) followers, this will be its first outing as a host of a men's international game, adding an extra layer of excitement to the contest.

Matchday Conditions at a Glance

Cricket action is set to go on without any weather interruptions. Forecasts suggest clear skies over New Chandigarh, ensuring a full 40 over contest.

The temperature is expected to stay comfortable during the evening before dropping significantly at night, with conditions turning cool as the match progresses. Such weather often supports faster bowlers, especially under lights.

How the Pitch is Likely to Behave

The surface at this ground has shown a tendency to offer something for everyone. Batters who spend time in the middle are likely to enjoy playing their shots, as the bounce stays even and predictable. Once the initial movement with the new ball settles, run-scoring should become smoother.

Fast bowlers, however, could be a major factor early in the innings. The pitch has enough pace to reward disciplined bowling, making the powerplay overs crucial for both sides. Batters may need to show patience before shifting gears.

Batting Strategy and Scoring Trends

Teams are expected to look for runs in the square regions of the field, where timing the ball could bring better returns. A strong start without losing early wickets can set the tone for a big total. Anything around the high 170s or 180 plus is likely to put pressure on the chasing side.

Spin and Late-Evening Challenges

Spinners may play a supporting role rather than dominating the game. Their success will depend largely on how well they use the conditions. If dew settles in during the second half, it could make bowling tougher, especially when defending a target.

Because of this factor, chasing might be seen as the safer option and captains winning the toss could prefer to field first.

Teams Eye Momentum

Team India will be eager to make history with a winning start at this venue, while South Africa will be focused on responding strongly after their previous setback. With both teams boasting match-winners, the second T20I promises a closely fought battle in a new international setting.

All signs point to an entertaining evening of cricket in New Chandigarh, where conditions are set to test skills, strategy and adaptability.