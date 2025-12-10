 'Chaha Piyala Chal...': Naseem Shah Surprises Fans By Speaking Marathi During ILT20; Pakistan Pacer Explains Why In Viral VIDEO
Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 11:24 PM IST
UAE, December 10: As the controversy around speaking Marathi has gained momentum in Maharashtra, a video has surfaced on social media which has surprised the fans of Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah and has taken the social media by storm.

The viral video shows Naseem Shah speaking in Marathi during the International League T20 (ILT20) which is being played in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Pakistani cricketer is seen in the video speaking fluent Marathi, he also explains the reason behind his fluency in the language in another video which also went viral on social media.

The light-hearted video hit the internet at a time when India and Pakistan's cricketing relations remain strained. Naseem Shah, who is currently featuring in the ILT20, picked up a few phrases of Marathi from a teammate during the tournament.

In the viral video, he can be heard saying, "Chaha piyala chal" (let's go have tea), repeating the line before heading for a tea break. After taking a sip of tea, he continues in Marathi, saying "Aata mala bara watla" (Now, I feel good!) The moment has delighted fans and viewers online.

When asked about the video, Naseem Shah shared the story behind learning the language. He said that the tournaments like the ILT20 bring players from across the globe together, creating an environment similar to a family.

He also said, "Players come from Pakistan, India, Australia and other countries. We live together for a month, learn from one another and share our cultures. That's what makes cricket special, it brings people together."

The popularity of the video is notable as it went viral even after several Pakistani social media accounts remain blocked in India. His Marathi speaking video continues to trend across India and other parts of the world.

