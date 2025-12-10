IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Match Prediction: Winner, Playing XI, Toss, Score Forecast And Top Performers

Aiden Markram and Suryakumar Yadav pose with the T20 trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

Chandigarh, December 10: The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa continues with the second encounter, where both teams will look to gain momentum. The match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, a venue hosting its first men’s international fixture.

Head-To-Head Overview

India and South Africa have built a competitive rivalry in T20 internationals. Across 32 matches played so far, India have had the upper hand, winning more encounters than the Proteas. South Africa, however, remain a dangerous opponent which is capable of turning games quickly with power-packed batting and pace bowling.

Likely Team Combinations

India is likely to continue with winning combination. A strong top order backed by explosive middle-order options and a pace-heavy bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa may line up with an experienced batting core featuring Aiden Markram, David Miller and Quinton de Kock, supported by an all-pace threat including Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

There are no major fitness concerns reported for either side ahead of the match.

What could be a winning score?

Given the nature of the surface and batting depth on both sides, teams batting first may look to post a total in the 190 plus range to stay ahead of the opposition.

Players To Watch Out For

For India:

1. Abhishek Sharma

2. Suryakumar Yadav

3. Hardik Pandya

4. Jasprit Bumrah

For South Africa:

1. Aiden Markram

2. Tristan Stubbs

3. Dewald Brevis

4. Marco Jansen

Individual Predictions

Top run-scorer (India): Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya or Shubman Gill

Top run-scorer (South Africa): Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis or David Miller

Leading wicket-taker (India): Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakaravarthy

Leading wicket-taker (South Africa): Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen or Keshav Maharaj

Winning Prediction

India head into the second T20I as favourites, thanks to home conditions and a balanced squad. South Africa will aim to challenge them with pace and power, but on paper, India appear slightly better placed to clinch the match and take control of the series.

Match Details

Fixture: India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I

Date: December 11, 2025

Start time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Live streaming: Jio Hotstar

Live coverage: Star Sports