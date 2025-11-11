Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Included In Playing XI For PAK vs SL 1st ODI Despite Armed Attack At His Family Home

Image: PCB/X

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has been included in the playing XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, just a day after his family home in Lower Dir came under attack. The 22-year-old pacer took the field on Tuesday, showing remarkable composure and professionalism amid distressing circumstances back home.

According to reports, unidentified gunmen opened fire at the main gate of Naseem’s residence on Monday. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Thankfully, no one was injured in the attack. Police confirmed that the assailants fled the scene immediately after firing multiple rounds.

As reported by Geo TV, authorities have registered a case and detained five suspects in connection with the shooting. Preliminary investigations suggest the attack stemmed from a local land dispute. The District Police Officer (DPO) has assured Naseem’s father of full support and justice in the matter.

Despite the shocking incident, Naseem remained focused and opted to play in the opening ODI against Sri Lanka, earning praise from fans and teammates for his resilience. His participation highlighted his commitment to the national side even amid personal turmoil, as Pakistan began their home ODI series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium under heightened attention.