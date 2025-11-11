Pyraminx Cube: Imaad Sohel Ajani Sets New National Record

Imaad Sohel Ajani |

In a moment of exceptional brilliance, Imaad Sohel Ajani, a student of Podar International School, Nerul (CIE Board), has set a new national record by solving the Pyraminx cube in an astonishing 1.01 seconds at the IIT Gandhinagar Cube Open 2025.

With this remarkable performance, Imaad broke his own previous national record of 1.02 seconds, set two years ago in Pune — a record that also stood as the Asian Continental Record (ASR) at that time.

At just 13 years old and studying in Class 8, Imaad has been passionately solving Rubik’s cubes for the past three years. His cubing journey has been nothing short of inspiring — he has participated in 46 competitions across India, securing an impressive 76 medals, including 36 Gold, 26 Silver, and 14 Bronze. Imaad currently holds 1 Asian Record and 2 National Records (Single and Average) in the Pyraminx category.

Apart from Pyraminx, Imaad is also an expert in solving Square-1, Clock, and Skewb cubes. At the IIT Gandhinagar Cube Open 2025, he showcased his all-round cubing excellence by winning three Gold medals in Pyraminx, Clock, and Square-1, and a Silver medal in Skewb solving — reaffirming his status as one of India’s most talented young cubers.

Imaad’s coach and elder brother, Zaid Ajani, has been his guiding force throughout this journey. A student of Electronics Engineering at Shah & Anchor Engineering College, Chembur, Zaid personally trained Imaad, helping him master the art of speedcubing and develop the precision required to achieve such record-breaking performances.

Behind Imaad’s success is also the unwavering support of his parents — Dr. Mariyam Ajani, a practicing dentist, and Mr. Sohel Ajani, an IT professional. The duo has accompanied Imaad to all his competitions across India, ensuring he receives the motivation and environment needed to perform at his best. Their encouragement and belief have been instrumental in nurturing Imaad’s confidence, discipline, and competitive spirit.

Speaking about his achievement, Imaad expressed, “Breaking my own record by 0.01 seconds feels incredible. I’m now focused on improving further and aiming to break the World Record in Pyraminx. My dream is to make India proud on the global cubing stage.”

The Ajani family’s teamwork, dedication, and passion continue to inspire young minds in the cubing community. Imaad’s recent performance at IIT Gandhinagar marks a proud moment not only for his family and school but also for India’s growing presence in international cubing circles.