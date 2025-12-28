 VIDEO: Pep Guardiola Loses Cool At Cameraman Following Manchester City's 2–1 Win Over Nottingham Forest
Pep Guardiola created an amusing moment after Man City’s 2–1 win over Nottingham Forest. With goals from Reijnders and Cherki sealing the result, Guardiola went to applaud the away fans. When a TV camera zoomed in, he stopped, stared and jokingly shooed it away, turning a routine scene into a lighthearted clip shared by football fans across platforms worldwide.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 08:40 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola provided an unexpectedly amusing moment following his side’s Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest, sparking smiles across social media and football circles alike.

City secured a hard-fought 2–1 win at the City Ground, with Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki on target after Forest had briefly levelled the contest in the second half. The result continued Manchester City’s strong form late in the calendar year and gave Guardiola a positive note to cap off 2025.

As the final whistle blew and celebrations began, Guardiola walked toward the away fans to applaud them. However, when a broadcast camera turned toward him, the usually composed Spaniard paused, looked directly into the lens and playfully gestured toward the cameraman as if to say, “Get away from me!” Rather than showing irritation, his exaggerated body language was clearly meant to be humorous and caught the eye of viewers everywhere.

In a season filled with drama both on and off the pitch, this quirky post-match interaction gave supporters a moment to smile and reminded everyone that even the game’s greatest tacticians can have a sense of humour.

