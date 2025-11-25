Watch: Everton’s Idrissa Gueye Sent Off For Slapping Teammate Michael Keane In Match Against Manchester United

Image: X

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off after a shocking clash with his own teammate, Michael Keane, during their Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night. The incident occurred in the first half when Gueye misplaced a pass toward Keane inside the penalty area, allowing Manchester United to regain possession.

Frustrated, Gueye confronted the defender and replays appeared to show him raising his hand to Keane’s face. Referee Tony Harrington immediately issued a red card for violent conduct.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Everton went on to secure a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. According to Premier League regulations, striking any person including a teammate in the head or face with a hand or arm constitutes violent conduct unless the contact is deemed negligible.

History of players fighting during the Premier League match

Gueye’s dismissal marks a rare moment in Premier League history. He is the first player to be sent off for hitting a teammate since Stoke City’s Ricardo Fuller was dismissed against West Ham in 2008. Only one other similar incident has occurred before, when Newcastle teammates Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer famously fought on the pitch in 2005, resulting in Bowyer receiving a seven-match ban.

Gueye issues an apology

After the match, Gueye took to Instagram to issue a public apology. He wrote, "I want to apologise first to my teammate Michael Keane. I take full responsibility for my reaction. I also apologise to my teammates, the staff, the fans and the club. What happened does not reflect who I am or the values I stand for.Emotions can run high, but nothing justifies such behaviour. I'll make sure it never happens again. UTT [Up the Toffees]."