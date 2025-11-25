 Watch: Everton’s Idrissa Gueye Sent Off For Slapping Teammate Michael Keane In Match Against Manchester United
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Everton’s Idrissa Gueye Sent Off For Slapping Teammate Michael Keane In Match Against Manchester United

Watch: Everton’s Idrissa Gueye Sent Off For Slapping Teammate Michael Keane In Match Against Manchester United

According to Premier League regulations, striking any person, including a teammate, in the head or face with a hand or arm constitutes violent conduct unless the contact is deemed negligible.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 08:23 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off after a shocking clash with his own teammate, Michael Keane, during their Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night. The incident occurred in the first half when Gueye misplaced a pass toward Keane inside the penalty area, allowing Manchester United to regain possession.

Frustrated, Gueye confronted the defender and replays appeared to show him raising his hand to Keane’s face. Referee Tony Harrington immediately issued a red card for violent conduct.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Everton went on to secure a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. According to Premier League regulations, striking any person  including a teammate in the head or face with a hand or arm constitutes violent conduct unless the contact is deemed negligible.

History of players fighting during the Premier League match

FPJ Shorts
RBI Zeroes In On Possibility Of Economic Boom & Overflowing Private Investment Due To Monetary Measures Duly Implemented
RBI Zeroes In On Possibility Of Economic Boom & Overflowing Private Investment Due To Monetary Measures Duly Implemented
Andhra Pradesh Government Unleashes ₹66,523-Crore Urban Infrastructure Acceleration Programme Under Public-Private Partnership Model
Andhra Pradesh Government Unleashes ₹66,523-Crore Urban Infrastructure Acceleration Programme Under Public-Private Partnership Model
Realty Firm Embassy Developments To Pour ₹10,300 Crore Into Six New Residential Projects In Bengaluru, Powering Up Real Estate
Realty Firm Embassy Developments To Pour ₹10,300 Crore Into Six New Residential Projects In Bengaluru, Powering Up Real Estate
Watch: Everton’s Idrissa Gueye Sent Off For Slapping Teammate Michael Keane In Match Against Manchester United
Watch: Everton’s Idrissa Gueye Sent Off For Slapping Teammate Michael Keane In Match Against Manchester United

Gueye’s dismissal marks a rare moment in Premier League history. He is the first player to be sent off for hitting a teammate since Stoke City’s Ricardo Fuller was dismissed against West Ham in 2008. Only one other similar incident has occurred before, when Newcastle teammates Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer famously fought on the pitch in 2005, resulting in Bowyer receiving a seven-match ban.

Gueye issues an apology

After the match, Gueye took to Instagram to issue a public apology. He wrote, "I want to apologise first to my teammate Michael Keane. I take full responsibility for my reaction. I also apologise to my teammates, the staff, the fans and the club. What happened does not reflect who I am or the values I stand for.Emotions can run high, but nothing justifies such behaviour. I'll make sure it never happens again. UTT [Up the Toffees]."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Everton’s Idrissa Gueye Sent Off For Slapping Teammate Michael Keane In Match Against...

Watch: Everton’s Idrissa Gueye Sent Off For Slapping Teammate Michael Keane In Match Against...

Young Golfers Stun Field To Win Willingdon Annual Putting Competition

Young Golfers Stun Field To Win Willingdon Annual Putting Competition

Legends Pro T20 League To Debut In Goa, Promising A Festival Of World-Class Cricket & Unmatched Fan...

Legends Pro T20 League To Debut In Goa, Promising A Festival Of World-Class Cricket & Unmatched Fan...

'Smiles Sponsored By Dube Ji': Rohit Sharma Trains With Mumbai Indians Physio Ahead Of IND Vs SA ODI...

'Smiles Sponsored By Dube Ji': Rohit Sharma Trains With Mumbai Indians Physio Ahead Of IND Vs SA ODI...

Indian Women's Team Clinch Second Consecutive Kabaddi World Cup Title

Indian Women's Team Clinch Second Consecutive Kabaddi World Cup Title