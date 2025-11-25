Watch: Brock Lesnar Falls On His Back While Making Entrance On WWE RAW

Image: X

The latest episode of WWE RAW ended in chaos and comedy when Brock Lesnar made a grand entrance that didn’t go quite as planned. As his signature music thundered through the arena, “The Beast Incarnate” walked down the ramp with Paul Heyman at his side only to slip and fall flat on his back in front of the crowd.

Lesnar’s tumble took place moments before the climactic showdown between the two WarGames teams. The scene was meant to build tension for the final brawl of the night, but the fall briefly stole the spotlight as fans gasped and then laughed in disbelief. Ever the professional, Lesnar quickly regained his footing, flashed a grin, and continued toward the ring.

Lesnar joined his allies Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre to confront the opposing team of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso. The expected melee broke out to close the show.

The Beast Incarnate' made his surprising WWE comeback during the final segment of SummerSlam earlier this summer, before demolishing 17-time world champion John Cena in one of the most anticipated matches of 'Wrestlepalooza' in late September. From that moment on, he never appeared again, until fans were able to see him in action again last Monday at MSG.

WWE RAW results

Gunther defeated Carmelo Hayes to advance to the semifinals of the Last Time is Now Tournament

Rey Mysterio defeated JD McDonagh

Solo Sikoa defeated Penta via doctor stoppage to advance to the semifinals of the Last Time is Now Tournament

Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre defeated Jey and Jimmy Uso to gain the WarGames advantage