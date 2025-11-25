No Job For Gautam Gambhir! Iceland Cricket Takes Brutal Dig At Team India Head Coach

Image: BCCI/X

Iceland Cricket took jibe at Gautam Gambhir amid India’s ongoing struggle in the Test format. The European associate side, known for its witty and often cheeky social media presence, took a swipe at India’s head coach on Sunday, declaring that Gambhir would not be invited to coach their national team. Their post on X read,“Just to clear fan doubts. Gautam Gambhir will not be appointed as Iceland Cricket’s coach. That position is filled and our team has won 75% of its matches in 2025.”

Team India’s struggle under Gautam Gambhir

Since taking charge in mid-2024, Gambhir’s Test record has been patchy. His tenure has witnessed a 0-3 home drubbing by New Zealand India’s first such defeat in over a decade, followed by a 1-3 loss in Australia that saw the Border-Gavaskar Trophy slip away. In total, India has managed seven wins, nine defeats, and two draws from 18 Tests, with another series against South Africa currently tilting against them.

The inconsistency has reignited conversations about Gambhir’s selection calls, his bat-aggressive philosophy, and a lack of stability in the longest format. While India continues to shine in white-ball cricket, securing both the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup in quick succession, those achievements have struggled to offset the perception of decline in Tests.

India on the verge of losing Test series

Team India are on the verge of losing Test series to South Africa with result seeming unlikely in Guwahati. At the end of Day 3 Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton remained unbeaten for South Africa as the visitors reach 26/0 at Stumps and stretch the lead to 314 runs. Earlier, Marco Jansen’s six-wicket haul helped South Africa bundle out India for 201 in the second of the two-match Test series on Monday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the top scorer for India with 58 runs

Earlier in the first innings, the Proteas lower order made the Indian bowlers toil hard on a pitch that Kuldeep Yadav called a road with spin, with all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy scoring his maiden century while pacer Marco Jansen slammed 93. Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets for 115 runs.