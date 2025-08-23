 Man City Vs Tottenham Live Updates: Johnson, Palhinha Give Spurs 2-0 Lead
HomeSportsMan City Vs Tottenham Live Updates: Johnson, Palhinha Give Spurs 2-0 Lead
Man City Vs Tottenham Live Updates: Johnson, Palhinha Give Spurs 2-0 Lead

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
23 August 2025 06:20 PM IST

Second half underway

What a first half for Spurs, City down by two goals at home. The Blues fans in disbelief , while Guardiola has a huge task of trying to get his team back on level terms. Can City fight back or will Spurs upset the Blues at home.

51st min: Haaland with a big chance but heads the ball over Vicario's goalpost

45 + Min: City on backfoot as Joao Palhinha doubles the lead for Spurs after an error from City goalkeeper James Trafford

35th min: Brennan Johnson scores, Spurs take lead at home ground of Manchester City. Richarlison with the assist

28th min: Vicario (Spurs) deny Marmoush from scoring the opening goal

21st min: Ait-Nouri subbed out for Nathan Ake

9th Min: City almost takes lead Omar Marmoush's shot goes just wide of Vicarios goalpost

First Half begins at the Etihad

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra shares picture from Etihad stadium

Erling Haaland is targeting a milestone against Spurs. The striker has scored 48 goals in 48 home Premier League appearances for Man City and is two goals away from reaching the tally of 50 goals. The only player to hit 50 Premier League home goals in fewer than 50 appearances is Alan Shearer, who scored his 50th home goal in his 47th game.

Hello and welcome to yet another blockbuster clash as Manchester City host Tottenhamat Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing yet another three points as they face each other at Etihad stadium. City were ruthless in their first match despatching Wolves by four goals. Reijnders, in particular, was sensational on his Premier League debut, scoring one goal and assisting another, and will be a key player again.

Spurs also made a winning start to their campaign under new manager Thomas Frank. A 3-0 win over newly promoted side Burnley saw Richarlison bagging a brace, while Mohammed Kudus also provided two assist on his debut for his new team.

In the past Spurs has been thorn for Guardiola and expect a cracking contest between both teams.

