 WATCH: Statues Of Sunil Gavaskar & Sharad Pawar Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium As MCA Launches Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum
WATCH: Statues Of Sunil Gavaskar & Sharad Pawar Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium As MCA Launches Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum

This initiative by the MCA is being seen as a fitting blend of sporting glory and leadership recognition, ensuring that future generations remember the individuals who shaped Mumbai’s and India's cricketing heritage.

Amertha Rangankar
Updated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Image: PTI/X

In a landmark moment celebrating the legacy of Indian cricket and public service, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Saturday unveiled statues of Sunil Gavaskar, legendary former India captain, and Sharad Pawar, President of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The dual unveiling coincided with the official launch of the Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, a state-of-the-art facility created to honor Pawar’s enduring contribution to the sport and the administration of Indian cricket.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries from the cricketing world and political circles. Gavaskar, who became the first cricketer to reach 10,000 Test runs and is widely regarded as one of India’s all-time greats, was present at the event and expressed deep gratitude for the recognition.

Sharad Pawar, a veteran politician and former BCCI and ICC President, has played a significant role in shaping the landscape of Indian cricket off the field. His efforts in building infrastructure, promoting grassroots development, and supporting the MCA during key transitions were acknowledged through this gesture.

MCA Launches Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum

The Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, located within the Wankhede Stadium complex, showcases memorabilia, photographs, and historical milestones from Indian cricket with a special focus on Mumbai’s massive contribution to the sport. The museum also highlights Pawar’s administrative journey and his instrumental role in bringing the 2011 World Cup final to Wankhede.

The statues of Gavaskar and Pawar are positioned prominently within the stadium premises, serving as permanent tributes to two influential figures, one who dominated with the bat, and the other who guided the game’s governance behind the scenes.

This initiative by the MCA is being seen as a fitting blend of sporting glory and leadership recognition, ensuring that future generations remember the individuals who shaped Mumbai’s and India's cricketing heritage.

