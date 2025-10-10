'I Get Triggered...': Travis Head Reflects His Thoughts On Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series; Video 

Image: Virat Kohli/Star Sports/Instagram/X

Australian batter Travis Head has praised Indian legend Virat Kohli ahead of India’s upcoming series in Australia, highlighting the intensity and energy the star batter brings to the game. Speaking about the qualities that challenge him the most on the field, Head said, “I get triggered by or annoyed the most? I think a lot of people will say Virat Kohli because how good he is. He's always getting runs. Just his high energy. He is always into you.”

Head’s remarks underline the respect and admiration international players have for Kohli’s consistency and competitive spirit. Known for his relentless work ethic and mental toughness, Kohli has consistently been a thorn in the side of bowlers across formats, with his ability to score runs under pressure making him one of the most feared batters in world cricket.

The upcoming India-Australia series promises to be a high-voltage contest, with Kohli’s experience and aggression expected to play a key role in India’s strategy, while players like Head look to test themselves against one of the modern greats.

Travis Head’s candid acknowledgment of Kohli’s prowess reflects the mental challenge elite players pose to each other at the highest level, adding an intriguing psychological dimension to what is already anticipated to be an exciting series Down Under.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted Sharing Candid Moments With Locals During London Stroll; Video

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, were recently seen taking a leisurely walk through the scenic streets of London, enjoying some downtime together. The couple, known for their grounded nature despite global fame, were also seen stopping to chat with a few locals during their stroll, drawing admiration for their warmth and humility.

Dressed in relaxed, cozy outfits, the two looked at ease as they soaked in the charm of the city. The outing comes during a short break for Kohli, who is currently enjoying time with his family before resuming training for the upcoming Australia series scheduled in October. The high-profile series is expected to be a key part of India's cricket calendar, and Kohli will play a crucial role in the team's preparation and performance.

Photos and short clips of the couple’s London moment have since gone viral, with fans praising them for staying humble and real, even in public. Whether on the field or off it, Virat and Anushka continue to win hearts, this time with nothing more than a walk, a smile, and a few heartfelt conversations.