Unbelievable Scenes! Travis Head's Bizarre Run Out Stuns Crowd During AUS Vs SA 1st ODI; Video 

Image: cricket.com.au/X

During the first ODI between Australia and South Africa, Travis Head created one of the most surprising moments of the match with a bizarre run-out that left everyone stunned.

The incident happened in the 49th over of South Africa’s innings. Wiaan Mulder hit the ball straight back to Head, who reacted quickly and flicked it behind his back towards the stumps. The ball hit the stumps directly, and non-striker Prenelan Subrayen was caught out of his crease with his bat still in the air. It was a completely unexpected and brilliant piece of fielding that went viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Even though Head’s run-out was the highlight of the game, it was Keshav Maharaj who turned the match around for South Africa. He bowled superbly and took 5 wickets for just 33 runs, helping bowl out Australia for a low total. South Africa had earlier scored 296/8, and Australia lost the match by 98 runs after a dramatic batting collapse.

Fans praised Head’s quick reflexes and called the run-out one of the most unique moments seen in recent cricket. The match had everything, top bowling, a smart run-out, and a solid win for South Africa.

Reverse Sweep To Victory! Glenn Maxwell's Magic Seals Thrilling Win As Australia Clinches T20I Series 2-1 Against South Africa; Video

In a nail-biting finish at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns on Saturday, Glenn Maxwell’s brilliance under pressure led Australia to a stunning two-wicket victory over South Africa in the third and final T20I. With just two delivery remaining, Maxwell reverse-swept Lungi Ngidi for a boundary to seal the chase, guiding Australia to a 2-1 series win.

Chasing a competitive target of 173, Australia were in deep trouble at several stages but found a hero in Maxwell, who remained unbeaten on 62 off just 36 balls. His explosive knock included eight boundaries and two towering sixes, showcasing his trademark flair and composure during high-pressure moments.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, South Africa posted 172/7 in their 20 overs, largely thanks to a power-packed 53 from Dewald Brevis. The young batter hammered one boundary and launched six massive sixes, giving the Proteas a solid total to defend. For Australia, Nathan Ellis was the standout with the ball, picking up 3 wickets for 31 runs in his four-over spell, including key middle-over breakthroughs that restricted South Africa’s late momentum.

In reply, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh played a crucial role at the top, scoring 54 runs off 30 balls with 3 boundaries and 5 sixes. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Marsh and later Maxwell ensured the scoreboard kept ticking. Australia reached the target at 173/8 in 19.5 overs, with Maxwell’s reverse sweep becoming the iconic moment of the match.

The thrilling victory not only gave Australia the match but also the series, bouncing back strongly after South Africa had drawn level in the second T20I. Maxwell’s composure and match-winning shot will be remembered as one of the highlights of this gripping series.