 Unbelievable Scenes! Travis Head's Bizarre Run Out Stuns Crowd During AUS Vs SA 1st ODI; Video 
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUnbelievable Scenes! Travis Head's Bizarre Run Out Stuns Crowd During AUS Vs SA 1st ODI; Video 

Unbelievable Scenes! Travis Head's Bizarre Run Out Stuns Crowd During AUS Vs SA 1st ODI; Video 

Fans praised Head’s quick reflexes and called the run-out one of the most unique moments seen in recent cricket. The match had everything, top bowling, a smart run-out, and a solid win for South Africa.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Image: cricket.com.au/X

During the first ODI between Australia and South Africa, Travis Head created one of the most surprising moments of the match with a bizarre run-out that left everyone stunned.

The incident happened in the 49th over of South Africa’s innings. Wiaan Mulder hit the ball straight back to Head, who reacted quickly and flicked it behind his back towards the stumps. The ball hit the stumps directly, and non-striker Prenelan Subrayen was caught out of his crease with his bat still in the air. It was a completely unexpected and brilliant piece of fielding that went viral on social media.

Read Also
'Stay Safe Everyone And Take Care!': Rohit Sharma Shares Safety Message For Fans Amid Heavy Rain In...
article-image
Read Also
Unbelievable! Dewald Brevis Sends Ball Crashing Into Cazalys Stadium Roof With A Massive Six During...
article-image

Even though Head’s run-out was the highlight of the game, it was Keshav Maharaj who turned the match around for South Africa. He bowled superbly and took 5 wickets for just 33 runs, helping bowl out Australia for a low total. South Africa had earlier scored 296/8, and Australia lost the match by 98 runs after a dramatic batting collapse.

Fans praised Head’s quick reflexes and called the run-out one of the most unique moments seen in recent cricket. The match had everything, top bowling, a smart run-out, and a solid win for South Africa.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO

Reverse Sweep To Victory! Glenn Maxwell's Magic Seals Thrilling Win As Australia Clinches T20I Series 2-1 Against South Africa; Video

In a nail-biting finish at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns on Saturday, Glenn Maxwell’s brilliance under pressure led Australia to a stunning two-wicket victory over South Africa in the third and final T20I. With just two delivery remaining, Maxwell reverse-swept Lungi Ngidi for a boundary to seal the chase, guiding Australia to a 2-1 series win.

Chasing a competitive target of 173, Australia were in deep trouble at several stages but found a hero in Maxwell, who remained unbeaten on 62 off just 36 balls. His explosive knock included eight boundaries and two towering sixes, showcasing his trademark flair and composure during high-pressure moments.

Earlier, South Africa posted 172/7 in their 20 overs, largely thanks to a power-packed 53 from Dewald Brevis. The young batter hammered one boundary and launched six massive sixes, giving the Proteas a solid total to defend. For Australia, Nathan Ellis was the standout with the ball, picking up 3 wickets for 31 runs in his four-over spell, including key middle-over breakthroughs that restricted South Africa’s late momentum.

In reply, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh played a crucial role at the top, scoring 54 runs off 30 balls with 3 boundaries and 5 sixes. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Marsh and later Maxwell ensured the scoreboard kept ticking. Australia reached the target at 173/8 in 19.5 overs, with Maxwell’s reverse sweep becoming the iconic moment of the match.

The thrilling victory not only gave Australia the match but also the series, bouncing back strongly after South Africa had drawn level in the second T20I. Maxwell’s composure and match-winning shot will be remembered as one of the highlights of this gripping series.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...