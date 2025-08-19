'Stay Safe Everyone And Take Care!': Rohit Sharma Shares Safety Message For Fans Amid Heavy Rain In Mumbai

Image: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Team India's star player Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with his followers as heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai. Posting a story on the platform, the star cricketer wrote, "Stay safe everyone and take care," a simple yet thoughtful reminder to his fans to prioritize their safety during the ongoing downpour.

Mumbai has been experiencing intense rainfall over the past few days, leading to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and travel delays across various parts of the city. In such a situation, Rohit's message resonated widely, with fans appreciating his concern for the well-being of the public.

Rohit, who is not just a cricketing icon but also a proud Mumbaikar, has often used his social media presence to voice support or raise awareness during challenging times. His brief but timely note serves as a reminder to take precautions, especially as the monsoon continues to affect daily life in India’s financial capital.

India’s Champions Trophy celebrations in March 2025 had already given fans a memorable moment, but recently wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared an unseen video from the post-final festivities on Instagram, marking the occasion of the nation’s 79th Independence Day on August 15.

The clip featured snippets of the team watching their four-wicket triumph over New Zealand on television inside the dressing room, followed by jubilant celebrations. Towards the end, Pant was seen asking Rohit where he was taking the stumps he had in his hand. With a trademark smile, the skipper jokingly replied, “Retirement lelu? Har baar jeetega toh mai thodi retirement leta rahunga.”

Pant quickly clarified, “Maine nahi bola bhai, hum toh chaha rahe hai khelo,” before adding a heartfelt caption to his post: “Happy Independence Day, India. Some moments stay with you forever and winning for India is at the top of the list. Proud to be Indian.”

Rohit’s comment comes in the context of his recent decisions to step away from certain formats. In 2024, he retired from T20Is after leading India to glory in the T20 World Cup, and in May this year, he announced his retirement from Test cricket. His lighthearted quip during the Champions Trophy celebrations, however, assured fans that he has no immediate plans to step away from the game entirely.

The moment, blending humour and national pride, has since gone viral among fans, adding yet another chapter to Rohit Sharma’s legacy as both a leader and a beloved figure in Indian cricket.