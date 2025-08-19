 'Usko Lene Ke Liye Aur Kya Karna Padega?': Netizens In Disbelief As Shreyas Iyer Misses Out On Team India Squad For Asia Cup 2025 
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Usko Lene Ke Liye Aur Kya Karna Padega?': Netizens In Disbelief As Shreyas Iyer Misses Out On Team India Squad For Asia Cup 2025 

'Usko Lene Ke Liye Aur Kya Karna Padega?': Netizens In Disbelief As Shreyas Iyer Misses Out On Team India Squad For Asia Cup 2025 

As the tournament approaches, all eyes will be on the players selected, but the shadow of Iyer’s absence is likely to linger, especially if India’s middle order falters under pressure. For now, fans continue to debate, analyze, and hope that the stylish right-hander will get another chance to don the blue soon.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

The announcement of Team India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 has sparked a flurry of reactions online, not just for those included, but more so for one notable omission: Shreyas Iyer. Despite being a regular figure in India’s middle order in recent years, Iyer has not been picked in the 15-member squad, and netizens have wasted no time expressing their shock and disappointment.

The BCCI unveiled a balanced squad ahead of the continental tournament, with Suryakumar Yadav named captain and Shubman Gill as vice-captain. The team features a mix of experienced players and emerging talents, including Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel. Wicketkeeping duties will be shared between Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson, while the bowling attack is bolstered by the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Kuldeep Yadav. Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana round off a squad that blends firepower with flexibility.

Read Also
'Even If You Are A Test Captain...': Aakash Chopra Highlights Team India's Talent Depth Ahead Of...
article-image
Read Also
'Grateful For The Journey And Support': Rishabh Pant Shares Special Throwback Video Of Test Debut...
article-image

However, the absence of Shreyas Iyer, a player known for his calm presence in the middle order and clutch performances, did not go unnoticed. Social media platforms quickly lit up as fans voiced their disapproval. Some users questioned the decision to overlook a proven match-winner, while others speculated whether form, fitness, or strategy played a role.

Here's how the Netizens reacted to Shreyas Iyer's omission from the Asia Cup 2025 squad

FPJ Shorts
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

As the tournament approaches, all eyes will be on the players selected, but the shadow of Iyer’s absence is likely to linger, especially if India’s middle order falters under pressure. For now, fans continue to debate, analyze, and hope that the stylish right-hander will get another chance to don the blue soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...