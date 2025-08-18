'Even If You Are A Test Captain...': Aakash Chopra Highlights Team India's Talent Depth Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Selection Dilemma; Video

Image: Aakash Chopra/Instagram

As the countdown begins for the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE, scheduled from September 9 to 28, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has weighed in on the challenges of selecting India’s final squad. With the tournament approaching and India in strong recent form, having won 17 of their last 20 T20 matches, Chopra believes the selectors face a welcome headache.

Speaking on the squad selection, Chopra remarked, “The depth of talent is so immense that even if you are a Test captain and have shattered a lot of records, you are not a certainty in a different format.” His reference to Shubman Gill, who currently leads India in Test cricket and has been a standout performer across formats, highlights the increasing competition within the T20 setup. Chopra’s comments underline how being prolific in one format doesn't automatically ensure a spot in another, especially in a team brimming with match-winners.

Chopra also reserved high praise for fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, calling him “a generational talent and one of the best that the world has ever seen.” He added, “If he is available for the Asia Cup and he plays the games that matter, he should be there.” Bumrah, known for his consistency and lethal pace across all formats, remains one of India’s most valuable assets, particularly in tournaments where big-match experience counts.

With India aiming to lift the Asia Cup title after a strong showing in recent months, the final squad selection will be under intense scrutiny. Chopra’s insights reflect a broader truth, India’s bench strength is deeper than ever, but it also makes the job of the selectors more complex.

'Aare Bas': Gautam Gambhir's Polite Moment With Paparazzi At Airport Goes Viral Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video

Gautam Gambhir, the Indian head coach, was recently spotted at the airport, where he had a brief but memorable interaction with the paparazzi. As cameras flashed and reporters called out for his attention, Gambhir, known for his candid and no-nonsense attitude, could be heard saying, "Aare bas" signaling a polite but firm request for the photographers to ease up.

This moment quickly caught public attention and circulated on social media, highlighting the challenges public figures face with constant media scrutiny. Gautam Gambhir, who has always maintained a straightforward and approachable demeanor, seemed to want some personal space amid the frenzy.

The phrase "Arey bas," a common Hindi expression meaning "Enough, please," perfectly captured his mood, calm yet assertive. It showed a human side to the cricketing legend, reminding fans that despite his larger-than-life public image, he values moments of privacy just like anyone else.

This incident also sparked conversations about the boundaries between public interest and personal space, especially for celebrities who are constantly in the limelight. Gautam Gambhir’s simple request serves as a gentle reminder for the media to balance their coverage with respect.

As Gambhir continued with his journey, the airport buzzed briefly but then settled, leaving fans appreciative of the glimpse into their favorite sportsman’s real-life reactions away from the cricket field.